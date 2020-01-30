1/27/20 WWE Raw Viewership

The post-Royal Rumble Raw drew an average of 2,402,000 viewers, just an increase of 22,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. Last year’s post-Rumble show drew over 2.7 million viewers.

Hour one started with 2,541,000 viewers, then followed by 2,441,000 viewers in the second hour, before closing the night with 2,224,000 viewers for the third and final hour.

The show was #1, #2, and #3 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic and #15 in overall viewership for the night on cable.

