This Day In Wrestling History – January 29th

1975 – The Minnesota Wrecking Crew (Ole & Gene Anderson) defeat Paul Orndorff & Wahoo McDaniel, to become the inaugural NWA (Mid-Atlantic) Tag Team Champions.

1989 – Lioness Asuka defeats Chigusa Nagayo, to win the vacant WWWA World Championship. Asuka had won the championship in August 1988, but refused to accept the title since Nagayo was injured. The title was declared vacant until this rematch.

1993 – In the Global Wrestling Federation, The Bad Breed (Axl & Ian Rotten) defeat Bobby Duncum, Jr. & John Hawk. John Hawk is better known today as John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield.

1994 – On WWF Superstars, which was taped January 12th, Bob Holly begins his second stint in the WWF with a new name – Thurman ‘Sparky’ Plugg. In the second match on the show, ‘Sparky’ would pin The Brooklyn Brawler. Holly’s WWF debut was in March 1991 as a jobber; his only match (with tag team partner Mike Sample), was a loss to The Bushwhackers.

1995 – In a tournament final, Jun Akiyama & Takao Omori defeat Bobby Fulton & Tommy Rogers, to win the vacant AJPW All Asia Tag Team Championship.

1996 – In the Monday Night Wars, WCW Monday Nitro (2.8 TV rating) beats WWF Monday Night RAW (2.4 rating). The Road Warriors (Hawk & Animal) made their return to WCW after almost six years, defeating the Faces of Fear (Meng & The Barbarian). In a dark match prior to Nitro going on the air, Konnan defeated One Man Gang, to win the WCW United States Championship (aired on the February 4th edition of Main Event).

2001 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF RAW IS WAR (5.4 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (2.5 rating).

2006 – The 19th Annual WWE Royal Rumble is held in Miami, in front of 16,000 fans.

Sunday Night Heat:

– Finlay defeats Brian Kendrick.

Royal Rumble PPV:

– In a 6-Man Cruiserweight Open, Gregory Helms defeats Kid Kash, Funaki, Nunzio, Jamie Noble, and Paul London, to win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

– Mickie James defeats Ashley, with Trish Stratus as the special guest referee.

– The Boogeyman defeats JBL (with Jillian Hall).

– Rey Mysterio wins the 30-man Royal Rumble Match, to earn a World Championship match at WrestleMania XXII. Mysterio dedicates his victory to the late Eddie Guerrero.

– John Cena defeats Edge, via submission, to win the WWE Championship.

– Kurt Angle defeats Mark Henry, to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

2007 – On Monday Night RAW, Shawn Michaels & WWE Champion John Cena defeat Rated-RKO (Edge & Randy Orton), to win the World Tag Team Championship.

2009 – The Associated Press reports that Dr. Phil Astin, age 54, pleaded guilty to a 175-count federal indictment, charging him with illegally distributing prescription drugs, and conspiring to distribute prescription drugs. Dr. Astin had been the doctor treating and prescribing drugs to Chris Benoit, at the time of the Benoit murder-suicide in June 2007. Astin is sentenced in May 2009, to ten years in prison.

2012 – The 25th Annual WWE Royal Rumble is held in St. Louis in front of 18,121 fans.

Dark Match:

– Yoshi Tatsu defeats Heath Slater.

Royal Rumble PPV:

– In a Steel Cage Triple Threat Match, Daniel Bryan defeats Mark Henry and Big Show, to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

– In an 8-Diva Tag Team Match, The Bella Twins, Beth Phoenix, & Natalya defeat Alicia Fox, Eve Torres, Kelly Kelly, & Tamina Snuka.

– The match between Kane and John Cena ends in a double-countout.

– Brodus Clay defeats Drew McIntyre.

– CM Punk defeats Dolph Ziggler, to retain the WWE Championship. John Laurinaitis served as special guest enforcer.

– Sheamus wins the 30-man Royal Rumble Match, to earn a World Championship match at WrestleMania XXVIII. Special guest entries were Road Dogg, ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan, and Mick Foley; Foley had announced that the Royal Rumble would be his final night as an active wrestler. Also competing, in her first (and only) WWE match was Kharma (aka Awesome Kong in TNA). WWE announcers Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler, Booker T, and Michael Cole were also Royal Rumble entrants.

2013 – In a tournament final, Rey Escorpion defeats Volador Jr., to win the vacant CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship.

2017 – The 30th annual WWE Royal Rumble is held at the Alamodome in San Antonion, TX, in front of 52,020 fans.

Pre-Show Matches:

– In a Six-Woman Tag Team Match, Naomi, Nikki Bella, & Becky Lynch defeat Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, & Natalya.

– With two referees assigned to the match, Gallows & Anderson defeat Sheamus & Cesaro, to win the RAW Tag Team Championship.

– Nia Jax defeats Sasha Banks.

Royal Rumble PPV:

– Charlotte Flair defeats Bayley, to retain the RAW Women’s Championship.

– In a No Disqualification Match, Kevin Owens defeats Roman Reigns, to retain the Universal Championship. Chris Jericho was locked in a shark cage above the ring.

– Neville defeats Rich Swann, via submission, to win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

– John Cena defeats AJ Styles, to win the WWE Championship.

– Randy Orton wins the 30-man Royal Rumble Match, to earn a WWE or Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 33. It’s Orton’s second Royal Rumble win (2009).

2018 – It is announced that The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von) are the latest inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame. Also, ‘The Coach’ Jonathan Coachman returns to WWE, as a commentator on Monday Night RAW. ‘Coach’ had left WWE in 2008 and had spent the next nine years working for ESPN.

2019: On SmackDown Live, R-Truth defeats Shinsuke Nakamura, to win the WWE United States Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Inaugural SHIMMER Tag Team Champion & former WSU Spirit Champion, Nevaeh Crist (34 years old, currently performing in Women of Wrestling as ‘Hazard’); independent wrestlers Trey Cole (either 28 or 29 years old), Mike Tolar (39 years old), and Rob Fury (35 years old); former WSU Spirt Champion Jana Malene (39 years old); former WSU Tag Team Champion, ‘Amber’ (age unknown); former Xplosion NWA Women’s Champion, Alison Evans (30 years old); 4-time Mexican National Tag Team Champion Vulcano (67 years old); and 3-time WWF Tag Team Champion & 6-time WWF Hardcore Champion, Hardcore Holly (57 years old).