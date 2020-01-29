Samoa Joe sidelined with a concussion suffered at Raw

The recently-returned Samoa Joe is sidelined again, this time with a concussion he suffered during his tag team match on Monday Night Raw.

Joe performed a dive on Buddy Murphy before the show went to commercial and landed hard on the floor, knocking himself out in the process. He received medical attention at ringside and the decision was then taken to eliminate him from the match due to his condition. His removal from the match with Owens against Rollins and Murphy was not planned.

The former NXT champion had a string of bad luck lately, having just returned from being on the shelf for several months due to a broken thumb.