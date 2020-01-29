Nick Aldis versus Marty Scurll Set to Headline NWA Crockett Cup

Jan 29, 2020 - by James Walsh

During last night’s episode of NWA Powerrr, the main event was set for the company’s next PPV, the Crockett Cup. NWA World Champion Nick Aldis will defend against Marty Scurll. Scurll will forfeit his pay for the show to Aldis and if he loses, he has to give everyone in the audience a refund.

