Dak Draper

Real Name: Sam Udell

Height: 6’5″

Weight: 245 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 20

From: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Resides: Kansas City, Missouri

Pro Debut: November 30, 2012

Trained By: WWE Performance Center

Finishing Move: Draper Bomb

Biography

– Draper has also been known by his real name, Sammy Six Guns Jr. & Travis Tyler while in NXT and also is nicknamed The Mile High Magnum.

– Udell was a All-State American Football Player. A State champion weightlifter & NCAA Wrestler.

– November 30, 2012, Tyler made his NXT debut by defeating Sawyer Fulton at a NXT House Show.

– May 2, 2013, Tyler & Troy McClain lost to The Wyatt Family (Erick Rowan & Luke Harper) on NXT.

– May 23rd, Tyler & Baron Corbin lost to Garrett Dylan & Scott Dawson on NXT.

– October 10th, Tyler & Troy McClain lost to The Ascension (Rick Victor & Conor O’Brian) on NXT.

– February 28, 2014, Tyler & Cal Bishop lost to The Ascension on NXT.

– May 30th, Tyler & Angelo Dawkins lost to The Vaudevillians (Simon Gotch & Aiden English) on NXT.

– August 1st, Tyler was released by the WWE.

– July 19, 2015, Sammy would defeat Mondo Romero at a LLL event.

– October 16th, Sammy won the LLL Zombie Brawl Royal Rumble.

– March 26, 2016, Sammy challenged Johnny K for the DWO Title.

– July 3rd, The Denim Club (Sammy & Danger Dean) defeated The Lethal Latin Lovers (Xander Kreed & Golden Star) for the LLL Tag Team Titles.

– November 23rd, The Denim Club would lose the titles to The Left Coast Guerrillas (Hoodlum & Anaya).

– April 1, 2017, Draper would win the NWL KC Title Tournament and become the NWL KC Champion.

– April 15th, Draper would defend the title against Gil Rogers.

– April 29th, Draper would retain the title against Hans Ruger.

– May 21st, Draper would defend the title against Jay Lutz.

– June 10th, Draper retained the title against Bobby Dean.

– June 24th, Draper defended the title against Thor Theriot.

– Draper would defend the title 11x before if becoming vacated on April 12, 2018 due to the company folding.

– September 28, 2019, Draper would win ROH Top Prospect Tournament ’19.

– November 2nd, Draper defeated Ryan Nova on ROH.

– December 15th, Draper defeated Shaheem Ali on ROH.

– January 3, 2020, Draper challenged Anaya for the LLL Title.

– January 11th, Draper defeated Jason Cade at ROH Saturday Night at Center Stage.

– January 12th, Draper defeated Danhausen at ROH Honor Reigns Supreme.

– January 17th, Draper lost to Joe Keys at MCW Winter Blast ’20.