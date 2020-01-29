Britt Baker Moves Up in the AEW Women’s Rankings

AEW has released the official rankings for this week, which are mostly the same except for a couple of things. Britt Baker has moved from #4 to #5 and SCU, the former tag team champions, are now the #1 contenders.

Men’s Division

Champion: Chris Jericho (0-0 in 2020, 8-1-1 overall)

1. Jon Moxley (3-0, 8-1-1) (LW: #1)

2. Pac (1-1, 6-5-1) (LW: #2)

3. Cody (1-0, 8-3-1) (LW: #3)

4. Kenny Omega (0-0, 13-5) (LW: #4)

5. Sammy Guevara (2-1, 6-7) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

Champion: Riho (2-0 in 2020, 10-2 overall)

1. Nyla Rose (1-1, 5-4) (LW: #1)

2. Hikaru Shida (0-1, 5-4) (LW: #1)

3. Kris Statlander (0-1, 4-3) (LW: #3)

4. Britt Baker (1-1, 8-5) (LW: #5)

5. Awesome Kong (1-0, 3-1) (LW: #4)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (3-0 in 2020)

1. SCU (0-1) (LW: Champions)

2. Santana & Ortiz (0-1) (LW: #2)

3. The Young Bucks (0-1) (LW: #3)

4. The Dark Order (1-0) (LW: #4)

5. Lucha Bros (0-1) (LW: #5)