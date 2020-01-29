Britt Baker Moves Up in the AEW Women’s Rankings
AEW has released the official rankings for this week, which are mostly the same except for a couple of things. Britt Baker has moved from #4 to #5 and SCU, the former tag team champions, are now the #1 contenders.
Men’s Division
Champion: Chris Jericho (0-0 in 2020, 8-1-1 overall)
1. Jon Moxley (3-0, 8-1-1) (LW: #1)
2. Pac (1-1, 6-5-1) (LW: #2)
3. Cody (1-0, 8-3-1) (LW: #3)
4. Kenny Omega (0-0, 13-5) (LW: #4)
5. Sammy Guevara (2-1, 6-7) (LW: #5)
Women’s Division
Champion: Riho (2-0 in 2020, 10-2 overall)
1. Nyla Rose (1-1, 5-4) (LW: #1)
2. Hikaru Shida (0-1, 5-4) (LW: #1)
3. Kris Statlander (0-1, 4-3) (LW: #3)
4. Britt Baker (1-1, 8-5) (LW: #5)
5. Awesome Kong (1-0, 3-1) (LW: #4)
Tag Team Division
Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (3-0 in 2020)
1. SCU (0-1) (LW: Champions)
2. Santana & Ortiz (0-1) (LW: #2)
3. The Young Bucks (0-1) (LW: #3)
4. The Dark Order (1-0) (LW: #4)
5. Lucha Bros (0-1) (LW: #5)