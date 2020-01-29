Andrade Makes First Statement Since WWE Wellness Policy Suspension

As previously reported, WWE confirmed the Wellness Policy violation for US champion Andrade, and he has been suspended for 30 days, effective Tuesday (Jan. 28). Earlier today, Andrade posted a message on his official Instagram account following the suspension announcement.

Andrade wrote about not quitting because times are tough. He wrote in the caption, “Never quit because things got tough, remember where you come from and where you are going.” You can check out that Instagram post below.