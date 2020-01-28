WrestleMania 36 Axxess ticket details and other information

Tickets for this year’s WrestleMania Axxess will go on sale Friday, February 7 at 10AM ET on Ticketmaster.com. A ticket pre-sale will run from Wednesday, February 5 at 10AM ET to Thursday, February 6 at 11:59PM ET using the code DOTCOM.

The multi-day fan convention will take place at the Tampa Convention Center between Thursday, April 2 and Monday, April 6. On Thursday there will be one session from 6PM to 10PM. On Friday, there will be two sessions, one from 1PM to 5PM and one from 6PM to 10PM. On Saturday, three sessions will take place, one from 8AM to Noon, one from 1PM to 5PM, and one from 6PM to 10PM. Day four of Axxess will have one session on Sunday between 8AM and Noon and then the last day on Monday will have from 1PM to 5PM.

Ticket prices are $55 for General Admission, $125 for Platinum, and $190 for Platinum+. Platinum tickets will include an autograph and professional photo with a Platinum-assigned WWE Superstar, different line at event entrance, and one 8×10 glossy photo. Platinum+ include an autograph and professional photo with a Platinum+-assigned WWE Superstar, different line at event entrance, and one 8×10 glossy photo.

For the first time ever, WWE will also offer the WrestleMania Axxess Fast Pass for $350. Fast Pass includes front of the line access at all General Admission Superstar photo and autograph areas. Limited number of tickets are available per session.