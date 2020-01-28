Update: Lesnar and Riddle Involved in Backstage Incident at Rumble

From Sunday:

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE champion Brock Lesnar got into a verbal altercation with NXT superstar Matt Riddle during tonight’s Royal Rumble event. Reports are that Lesnar and Riddle had a tense encounter after passing each other backstage. Sources on-site have claimed that this is not storyline, and that the Beast was scary with his taunts.

Riddle also had that awkward interaction with Goldberg at SummerSlam that was later aired on the WWE network. The King of Bros has been very public about his feelings on Goldberg, and has talked about “retiring” Lesanr many times in the past.

update:

On what Lesnar said to Riddle… Even if Lesnar does not like him, he sure does like money. I have a hard time believing it will never happen. Obvious money in it. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) January 28, 2020

Via Alex’s report:

According a WWE official, Lesnar is said to have approached Riddle backstage and grabbed his shoulder to get his attention.

Then, Lesnar said: “Kid, you might as well stop saying my name and tagging me in sh*t because you and I will never work together. Ever.”

Riddle is said to have tried talking to Brock when they first encountered but didn’t really get a chance to. Lesnar said what he had to say and kept it moving. Riddle was his usual, cool and composed self during the exchange, tensions never rose especially high.