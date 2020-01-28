Soldiers of Savagery
Real Name: Jasper Khan
Height: 6’0″
Weight: 235 lbs.
Date of Birth: ?
From: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Pro Debut: 2017
Trained By: MCW Academy
Finishing Move: Double Knee Gutbuster
Real Name: Malcolm Moses
Height: 6’1″
Weight: 300 lbs.
Date of Birth: ?
From: Bowie, Maryland
Pro Debut: 2015
Trained By: MCW Academy
Finishing Move: Vader Bomb
Biography
– November 9, 2018, Sons of Savagery defeated Guns 4 Hire (Bill Collier & Paul Jordane) for the MCW Tag Team Titles.
– November 10th, Sons of Savagery retained the titles against The Cartel (Diego Cruz & Lor Diaz).
– November 17th, Sons of Savagery would retain the titles against Rush Hour (Tommy Seto & Deoin Epps).
– December 1st, Sons of Savagery would defend the titles in a 4-Way.
– December 28th, Sons of Savagery would retain the titles against Rush Hour.
– January 18, 2019, Sons of Savagery would retain the titles against The Hell Cats (Sexy Steve & Jimmy Starz).
– January 25th, Sons of Savagery would retain the titles against The Cartel.
– February 23rd, Sons of Savagery would defend the titles against G-Money (Dirty Money & G-Fed).
– March 31st, Sons of Savagery would retain the titles against Guns 4 Hire but would also vacate the titles due to signing with Ring of Honor (ROH).
– June 29th, Soldiers of Savagery defeated Primal Fear (Manny Soriano & Matthew Omen) at ROH Best in the World.
– July 20th, Soldiers of Savagery lost to The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas) in a 3-Way Tag Match at ROH Manhattan Mayhem.
– December 14th, Soldiers of Savagery defeated Sledge & Victor Benjamin at ROH/MCW Future of Honor 3.
– December 15th, Soldiers of Savagery defeated Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheeseburger & Ryan Nova) at ROH Final Battle.