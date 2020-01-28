Soldiers of Savagery

Real Name: Jasper Khan

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 235 lbs.

Date of Birth: ?

From: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Pro Debut: 2017

Trained By: MCW Academy

Finishing Move: Double Knee Gutbuster

Real Name: Malcolm Moses

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 300 lbs.

Date of Birth: ?

From: Bowie, Maryland

Pro Debut: 2015

Trained By: MCW Academy

Finishing Move: Vader Bomb

Biography

– November 9, 2018, Sons of Savagery defeated Guns 4 Hire (Bill Collier & Paul Jordane) for the MCW Tag Team Titles.

– November 10th, Sons of Savagery retained the titles against The Cartel (Diego Cruz & Lor Diaz).

– November 17th, Sons of Savagery would retain the titles against Rush Hour (Tommy Seto & Deoin Epps).

– December 1st, Sons of Savagery would defend the titles in a 4-Way.

– December 28th, Sons of Savagery would retain the titles against Rush Hour.

– January 18, 2019, Sons of Savagery would retain the titles against The Hell Cats (Sexy Steve & Jimmy Starz).

– January 25th, Sons of Savagery would retain the titles against The Cartel.

– February 23rd, Sons of Savagery would defend the titles against G-Money (Dirty Money & G-Fed).

– March 31st, Sons of Savagery would retain the titles against Guns 4 Hire but would also vacate the titles due to signing with Ring of Honor (ROH).

– June 29th, Soldiers of Savagery defeated Primal Fear (Manny Soriano & Matthew Omen) at ROH Best in the World.

– July 20th, Soldiers of Savagery lost to The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas) in a 3-Way Tag Match at ROH Manhattan Mayhem.

– December 14th, Soldiers of Savagery defeated Sledge & Victor Benjamin at ROH/MCW Future of Honor 3.

– December 15th, Soldiers of Savagery defeated Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheeseburger & Ryan Nova) at ROH Final Battle.