Scott Steiner announced for TNA: There’s No Place Like Home
BREAKING: There's a 141 2⁄3% that @ScottSteiner will be returning for TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon because he's a genetic freak and he's not normal.
Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/ESs4JxpWeI pic.twitter.com/9JGC10gHUE
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 28, 2020
also announced…
BREAKING: We find the defendants GUILTY!
One of the best tag team wrestlers in TNA history "Wildcat" Chris Harris is official for TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon! @AMWwildcat
Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/ESs4JxHx6g pic.twitter.com/qtqAdK1XtT
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2020