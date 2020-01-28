Ryan Nova

Real Name: ?

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 180 lbs.

Date of Birth: ?

From: Hamilton, New Jersey

Pro Debut: 2017

Trained By: ROH Dojo

Finishing Move: Running Double Knee Strike

Biography

– October 20, 2017, Nova made his ROH debut by challenging Cody for the ROH Title.

– December 16th, Nova & Eli Isom would lose to the Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) on ROH.

– February 10, 2018, Nova & Isom lose to the Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas) on ROH.

– April 14th, Nova lost to Shane Taylor on ROH.

– July 20th, Nova, Isom, Cheeseburger & FR Josie would lose to Silas Young, Beer City Bruiser & The Dawgs (Will Ferrara & Rhett Titus) at ROH Honor For All.

– August 5th, Nova would lose to Cheeseburger at BDW Meltdown ’18.

– November 3rd, Nova, Isom & Cheeseburger would form the Shinobi Shadow Squad & defeat Joe Keys, Elijah King & Dante Caballero on ROH (Dark Match).

– December 15th, Shinobi Shadow Squad would lose to Villain Enterprises (PCO, Marty Scurll & Brody King) on ROH.

– January 13, 2019, Shinobi Shadow Squad defeated John Skyler, Josey Quinn & Corey Hollis at ROH Honor Reigns Supreme.

– February 10th, Shinobi Shadow Squad defeated Dalton Castle & The Boys (Boy 1 & Boy 2) at ROH Bound by Honor.

– May 12th, Shinobi Shadow Squad would lose to PJ Black & Lifeblood (Mark Haskins, & Tracy Williams) at ROH/NJPW War of the Worlds.

– June 29th, Shinobi Shadow Squad would defeat Brian Johnson, Dante Caballero & Joe Keys on ROH.

– July 20th, Shinobi Shadow Squad lost to Villain Enterprises on ROH.

– September 21st, Shinobi Shadow Squad defeated Hyena Hexx, The Haitian Sensation & Omar Amir at MCW/ROH Future of Honor.

– November 2nd, Nova lost to Dak Draper on ROH.

– December 15th, Shinobi Shadow Squad would lose to the Soldiers of Savagery (Moses & Khan) on ROH.