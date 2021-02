Reason Andrade won’t be dropping the U.S. title

When a champion fails a wellness test they’re booked to lose their title before serving their suspensions. This was not the case or will NOT be the case with Andrade thanks to Paul Heyman.

Heyman is very high on Andrade and wants him to be a cornerstone of RAW. Heyman also thought it wasn’t the right time for him to lose the US title and furthermore put the title on Humberto who he is feuding with.