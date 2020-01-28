NXT grappler called up to the main roster

Last night WWE called up Riddick Moss aka “Riddy Mo” to the main roster. According to Uncle Dave he’s one of those guys in NXT who hasn’t been on NXT TV but could be called up at anytime.

We saw that last month with Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo. But eventually both women ended up going back to NXT to appear on TV regularly now.

Moss is said to be the best athlete in all of WWE. He has dominated combines for years since signing in 2014. He last was a part of a tag team called The Outliers where he was managed by Robert Stone(Robbie E). But that seems to have been dropped since Stone is now managing Chelsea Green.

Moss defeated Cedric Alexander on Main Event before Raw and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful heard he signed a new contract with WWE before his call up last night.

Sources: Dave Meltzer and Sean Ross Sapp