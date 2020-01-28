Notes on Roman Reigns and Kay Lee Ray

WWE superstar @WWERomanReigns is a big Lakers fan and he found out about Kobe Bryant’s death before Sunday’s Royal Rumble from @TripleH. He flew home immediately after the event and when he got home he went to his daughter’s room. She was sleeping but he just held her and cried. pic.twitter.com/2RKNT5tmzR — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) January 28, 2020

– In a post on Twitter, Kay Lee Ray spoke out against fans who think WWE’s decision to drop the ‘women’s’ label from her NXT UK Championship is confusing.

She wrote: “Seeing a few comment about dropping the ‘women’ from the championship name and how some people could find it a tad confusing.

Solution = Walter can call his the ‘NXT UK Mens Championship’.

If he doesn’t like it. I’ll fight him for it. I’M NO FEERT!!!”