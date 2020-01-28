Notes on Roman Reigns and Kay Lee Ray

Jan 28, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

– In a post on Twitter, Kay Lee Ray spoke out against fans who think WWE’s decision to drop the ‘women’s’ label from her NXT UK Championship is confusing.

She wrote: “Seeing a few comment about dropping the ‘women’ from the championship name and how some people could find it a tad confusing.

Solution = Walter can call his the ‘NXT UK Mens Championship’.

If he doesn’t like it. I’ll fight him for it. I’M NO FEERT!!!”

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

