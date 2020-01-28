Kenny Williams

Real Name: Alan Niddrie

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 180 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 13, 1993

From: Glasgow, Scotland

Pro Debut: September 28, 2012

Trained By: Kid Fite & TJ Rage

Finishing Move: Swinging DDT



Biography

– Williams has also been known plainly as Kenneth.

– May 25, 2013, Williams & Chris Rampage challenged Jack Jester & Mikey Whiplash for the BCW Tag Team Titles.

– June 22nd, Williams competed in a 3-Way for the BCW Openweight Title.

– September 7th, Team CK (Christopher & Kenneth) challenged The New Age Kliq (Chris Renfrew & BT Gunn) for the ICW Tag Team Titles.

– September 27th, Williams challenged Kid Fite for the BCW Title.

– November 2nd, Williams competed in the PBW King of Cruisers ’13.

– December 8th, Williams competed in a 4-Way Ladder for the BCW Openweight Title.

– March 1, 2014, Williams would challenge Liam Thomson for the PBW Title.

– March 28th, Williams would compete in the PCW 30-Man Royal Rumble.

– April 27th, Williams & Joe Hendry would challenge The Sumerian Death Squad (Tommy End & Michael Dante) for the ICW Tag Team Titles.

– July 13th, Williams would challenge Mark Coffey for the ICW Zero-G Title.

– August 10th, Williams would again challenge Coffey for the title.

– August 29th, Williams challenged Noam Dar for the BCW Openweight Title.

– September 20th, Williams would challenge Dar for the title again.

– September 21st, Williams would defeat Mark Coffey for the ICW Zero-G Title.

– October 5th, Williams would retain the title against Marty Scurll.

– October 10th, Williams would defend the title against Kid Fite.

– November 1st, Williams would win the PBW King of Cruisers ’14.

– November 16th, Williams would retain the ICW Zero-G Title against Joe Hendry.

– January 25, 2015, Williams would compete in the ICW 4th Annual Square Go!

– February 15th, Williams would retain the ICW Zero-G Title against Noam Dar.

– March 7th, Williams competed in the PWE Elite Rumble II.

– April 4th, Williams would win the BCW Openweight Title in a 4-Way.

– April 12th, Williams would lose the ICW Zero-G Title to Danny Hope.

– May 6th, Williams competed in the PWH Amazing Fantasy #15 Tournament.

– May 15th, Williams would challenge Liam Lazarus for the TCW Title.

– September 12th, Williams would challenge Rory Steele for the SPW Showcase Title.

– October 24th, Williams would win the PBW King of Cruisers ’15.

– November 14th, Williams & Grado would defeat TJ Rage & Darkside for the PBW Tag Team Titles.

– December 15th, Williams would retain the BCW Openweight Title against Marty Scurll.

– February 13, 2016, Williams would challenge Jack Jester for the PBW Title.

– March 12th, Williams competed in the PWE Elite Rumble III.

– April 30th, Williams & Grado retained the PBW Tag Team Titles against Jason Prime & Rampage Brown.

– May 30th, Williams competed in the PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Tournament ’16.

– July 1st, Williams would retain the BCW Openweight Title against Stevie Xavier.

– August 26th, Williams would retain the title against Martin Kirby.

– September 25th, Williams competed in the PWU Celtic Cup.

– October 29th, Williams & Grado would lose the PBW Tag Team Titles to Krieger & Lou King Sharp.

– November 20th, Williams won the ICW Zero-G Title in a 7-Way Stairway to Heaven Ladder Match.

– December 10th, Williams competed in the RNW Highland Rumble.

– February 5, 2017, Williams would retain the ICW Zero-G Title against Ricochet.

– February 26th, Williams would lose to Bubblegum in the final of the PCW Kris Travis Memorial Tournament ’17.

– March 10, 11 & 12th, Williams would defend the ICW Zero-G Title 3x, 1st being against Davey Blaze, 2nd being Morgan Webster & the 3rd being Martin Kirby.

– April 8th, Williams competed in the HOPE Kings of Flight ’17.

– April 16th, Williams would retain the ICW Zero-G Title in a 6-Way Scramble.

– April 21st, Williams would lose the BCW Openweight Title to Stevie Xavier.

– May 6th, Williams competed in the SWE Speed King Tournament ’17.

– May 12, 13 & 14th, Williams would defend the ICW Zero-G Title 3x, 1st being against Kay Lee Ray, 2nd being Zack Gibson & 3rd being Sha Samuels.

– June 18th, Williams would lose the title to Zack Gibson.

– July 16th, Williams would lose to James Drake in the final of the FutureShock Lotto Thunder ’17.

– July 29th, Williams would defeat Zack Gibson for the ICW Zero-G Title in a Ladder Match but would then lose the title to BT Gunn.

– August 23rd, Williams would compete in the WCPW Pro Wrestling World Cup.

– September 23rd, Williams would challenge Joe Hendry for the PWE Title.

– February 11, 2018, Williams competed in the ICW 7th Annual Square Go!

– March 17th, Williams won the PWE Elite Rumble V.

– April 7th, Williams competed in the GWF Light Heavyweight World Cup.

– May 15th, Williams competed in a 4-Way on 205 Live, which was won by Tyler Bate.

– July 21st, Williams defeated Joe Hendry for the PWE Title.

– July 29th, Williams would lose to Jordan Devlin on NXT UK.

– August 25th, Williams & Amir Jordan would lose to Saxon Huxley & Joseph Conners on NXT UK.

– August 26th, Williams & Jordan would lose to Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) on NXT UK.

– September 22nd, Williams would retain the PWE Title against Wolfgang.

– October 20th, Williams would compete in the PBW King of Cruisers ’18.

– November 25th, Williams & Jordan would defeat Dan Moloney & Jamie Ahmed on NXT UK.

– February 22nd, Williams & Jordan would defeat Tyson T-Bone & Saxon Huxley on NXT UK.

– February 23rd, Williams & Jordan would defeat Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner on NXT UK.

– February 24th, Williams would compete in the ICW 8th Annual Square Go!

– March 16th, Williams would defend the PWE Title against Mark Coffey.

– April 6th, Williams & Jordan defeated Grizzled Young Veterans on NXT UK.

– April 19th, Williams & Noam Dar would challenge Grizzled Young Veterans for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles.

– May 4th, Williams would lose the PWE Title to Jackie Polo in a 3-Way.

– June 14th, Williams would lose to Kassius Ohno on NXT UK.

– June 16th, Williams would lose to Noam Dar on NXT UK.

– June 19th, Williams would lose to Travis Banks on NXT UK.

– July 20th, Williams would lose to Jordan Devlin on NXT UK.

– October 4th, Williams would lose to Dave Mastiff on NXT UK.

– December 6th, Williams competed in a 3-Way for the BCW Title.