John Cena Super Bowl Commercial Confirmed with Jimmy Fallon

Sometimes, “You just gotta see the lighter side of this.” WWE Superstar John Cena is featured in a new Super Bowl LIV ad for Michelob ULTRA along with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. The spot is already available online, and you can watch the ad, titled “Jimmy Works It Out,” in the player below.

In the ad, Fallon learns that fitness and working out can be fun with help from the likes of John Cena, Usain Bolt, Brooks Koepka, and Kerri Walsh Jennings. The early section features Cena and Fallon doing some kettle bell lifts at a gym before Fallon accidentally launches the kettle bell weight through a window, shattering it. Later, the two men are drinking some Michelob at the bar while Fallon laments that “working out sucks!” while Cena notes that Fallon simply has to “see the lighter side of this.” Cena is featured throughout the 60-second TV spot.