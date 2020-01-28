Female star debuting at ROH Free Enterprise

Jan 28, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
It was announced recently that @session_moth_martina will make her ROH debut at #FreeEnterprise in Baltimore on Feb. 9, and now we know the charismatic international star’s opponent will be former Women of Honor World Champion @sumippe1124. Read more: ROHWrestling.com
A post shared by Women Of Honor – ROH (@rohwomenofhonor) on Jan 28, 2020 at 2:05pm PST
