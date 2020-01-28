Eli Isom

Real Name: Elijah Isom

Height: 5’1″

Weight: 207 lbs.

Date of Birth: 1995

From: Rensselaer, Indiana

Pro Debut: 2017

Trained By: ROH Dojo

Finishing Move: Brainbuster

Biography

– November 12, 2017, Isom lost to Shane Taylor on ROH TV.

– December 16th, Isom & Ryan Nova would lose to the Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) on ROH TV.

– February 10, 2018, Isom & Ryan Nova lose to the Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas) on ROH TV.

– March 17th, Isom would compete in the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup XIV.

– June 30th, Isom, Chuckie T & Kenny King challenged The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan & Vinny Marseglia for the ROH 6-Man Tag Team Titles.

– July 20th, Isom, Ryan Nova, Cheeseburger & FR Josie would lose to Silas Young, Beer City Bruiser & The Dawgs (Will Ferrara & Rhett Titus) at ROH Honor For All.

– July 21st, Isom would compete in the ROH Top Prospect Tournament ’18.

– September 29th, Isom would lose to Shane Taylor on ROH TV.

– October 12th, Isom would lose to Jeff Cobb at ROH Glory by Honor ’18.

– October 14th, Isom & Cheeseburger lost to The Bouncers on ROH TV.

– November 3rd, Isom, Ryan Nova & Cheeseburger would form the Shinobi Shadow Squad & defeat Joe Keys, Elijah King & Dante Caballero on ROH (Dark Match).

– November 7th, Isom lost to Flip Gordon at ROH/NJPW Global Wars.

– December 14th, Isom lost to Kenny King at ROH Final Battle ’18.

– December 15th, Shinobi Shadow Squad would lose to Villain Enterprises (PCO, Marty Scurll & Brody King) on ROH TV.

– January 13, 2019, Shinobi Shadow Squad defeated John Skyler, Josey Quinn & Corey Hollis at ROH Honor Reigns Supreme.

– January 25th, Shinobi Shadow Squad (Isom & Cheeseburger) competed in the ROH Tag Wars ’19.

– February 10th, Shinobi Shadow Squad defeated Dalton Castle & The Boys (Boy 1 & Boy 2) at ROH Bound by Honor.

– April 13th, Isom lost to PJ Black at ROH Steel City Excellence.

– May 12th, Shinobi Shadow Squad would lose to PJ Black & Lifeblood (Mark Haskins, & Tracy Williams) at ROH/NJPW War of the Worlds.

– June 29th, Shinobi Shadow Squad would defeat Brian Johnson, Dante Caballero & Joe Keys on ROH TV.

– July 20th, Shinobi Shadow Squad lost to Villain Enterprises on ROH TV.

– July 21st, Isom challenged Shane Taylor for the ROH Television Title.

– August 25th, Shinobi Shadow Squad (Isom & Cheeseburger) lost to Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle at ROH Honor For All ’19.

– September 21st, Shinobi Shadow Squad defeated Hyena Hexx, The Haitian Sensation & Omar Amir at MCW/ROH Future of Honor.

– December 14th, Isom lost to Flip Gordon at MCW/ROH Future of Honor 3.

– December 15th, Isom defeated Crowbar on ROH TV.