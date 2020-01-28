Bubba Ray Dudley AKA Bully Ray to Guest on WWE’s “The Bump” Podcast

Jan 28, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE has announced that Bubba Ray Dudley will appear on the next episode of The Bump on Youtube. This will be his first appearance on WWE-related programming since the Dudleys were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on 2018.

