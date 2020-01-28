Bubba Ray Dudley AKA Bully Ray to Guest on WWE’s “The Bump” Podcast
WWE has announced that Bubba Ray Dudley will appear on the next episode of The Bump on Youtube. This will be his first appearance on WWE-related programming since the Dudleys were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on 2018.
A @BustedOpenRadio reunion of sorts on the post #RoyalRumble edition of @WWETheBump! Really hope @bullyray5150 remembers the good times we had together. 😳😬🤓 https://t.co/ILonr9JjIm
— Matt Camp (@TheMattCamp) January 27, 2020