Amy Rose
Real Name: Amy Rose
Height: ?
Weight: ?
Date of Birth: ?
From: Miami, Florida
Pro Debut: 2017
Trained By: Team 3D Academy & ROH Dojo
Finishing Move: Cutter
Biography
– Rose is known as the La Diva de Diamantes or The Diamond Diva.
– August 16th, Rose lost to Gia Scott at MCW/ROH Future of Honor I.
– September 21st, Rose & Sumie Sakai defeated Lady Frost & Gia Scott at MCW/ROH Future of Honor II.
– October 4th, Rose officially signed with Ring of Honor (ROH).
– Dose has been seen as the valet of Kenny King.
– December 14th, Rose lost a 3-Way to Trish Adora & Portia at MCW/ROH Future of Honor 3.
– At Final Battle Fallout, Amy Rose would lead to connecting Kenny King, Dragon Lee & Rush to form La Faccion Ingoberable.