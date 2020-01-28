Amy Rose

Real Name: Amy Rose

Height: ?

Weight: ?

Date of Birth: ?

From: Miami, Florida

Pro Debut: 2017

Trained By: Team 3D Academy & ROH Dojo

Finishing Move: Cutter

Biography

– Rose is known as the La Diva de Diamantes or The Diamond Diva.

– August 16th, Rose lost to Gia Scott at MCW/ROH Future of Honor I.

– September 21st, Rose & Sumie Sakai defeated Lady Frost & Gia Scott at MCW/ROH Future of Honor II.

– October 4th, Rose officially signed with Ring of Honor (ROH).

– Dose has been seen as the valet of Kenny King.

– December 14th, Rose lost a 3-Way to Trish Adora & Portia at MCW/ROH Future of Honor 3.

– At Final Battle Fallout, Amy Rose would lead to connecting Kenny King, Dragon Lee & Rush to form La Faccion Ingoberable.