1/28/20 AEW Dark Results
The opening credits roll. Tony Schiavone hosts the show from aboard the Chris Jericho Cruise. Schiavone, Jim Ross, and Excalibur are on commentary.
—
1. Tables Match
Nyla Rose defeated Shanna
-Rose keeps attacking Shanna after the match, but Sadie Gibbs makes the save. Rose turns it around and sends Gibbs through a table.
—
2. Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) defeated QT Marshall
—
3. Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) (w/Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and the Creepers) defeated Brandon Cutler and Sonny Kiss
—
4. Bonus Match
Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) defeated Michael Nakazawa