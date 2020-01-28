1/28/20 AEW Dark Results

The opening credits roll. Tony Schiavone hosts the show from aboard the Chris Jericho Cruise. Schiavone, Jim Ross, and Excalibur are on commentary.

1. Tables Match

Nyla Rose defeated Shanna

-Rose keeps attacking Shanna after the match, but Sadie Gibbs makes the save. Rose turns it around and sends Gibbs through a table.

2. Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) defeated QT Marshall

3. Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) (w/Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and the Creepers) defeated Brandon Cutler and Sonny Kiss

4. Bonus Match

Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) defeated Michael Nakazawa