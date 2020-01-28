1/28/20 AEW Dark Results

Jan 28, 2020 - by Michael Riba

The opening credits roll. Tony Schiavone hosts the show from aboard the Chris Jericho Cruise. Schiavone, Jim Ross, and Excalibur are on commentary.

1. Tables Match
Nyla Rose defeated Shanna
-Rose keeps attacking Shanna after the match, but Sadie Gibbs makes the save. Rose turns it around and sends Gibbs through a table.

2. Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) defeated QT Marshall

3. Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) (w/Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and the Creepers) defeated Brandon Cutler and Sonny Kiss

4. Bonus Match
Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) defeated Michael Nakazawa

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

AZM

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal