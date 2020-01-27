Andrade Suspended By WWE for Wellness Violation

WWE United States champion Andrade has been suspended for 30 days for his first Wellness Program violation. The news was broken by ProWrestlingSheet.com and later confirmed by other sources although WWE has not yet issued the usual press release.

According to Ryan Satin of PW Sheet, Andrade was informed about his violation on Monday morning and was written off television during Raw when Humberto Carrillo took him out with a hammerlock DDT on the floor. Their rematch from the Rumble on Raw ended in a disqualification after Zelina Vega interfered.

Andrade is the third Superstar in two months to be suspended following the violations of Robert Roode and Primo Colon back in December. WWE announced the suspensions Roode and Primo with a press release but as of press time the suspension for Andrade remains unaddressed by the company.