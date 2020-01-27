Will Ferrara

Real Name: William Ferrara

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 178 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 30, 1991

From: Queens, New York

Pro Debut: July 1, 2006

Trained By: Taz & Johnny Rodz

Finishing Move: Shiranui

Biography

– Ferrara is nicknamed The Hype & also went by Spartan before going by his real name.

– February 9, 2008, The Dynamic Express (Spartan & All-Star Lou) challenged American Nightmare (Logan Black & Matt Kaplan) for the vacant Warriors of Wrestling (WOW) Tag Team Titles.

– December 5, 2009, Spartan competed in the WOW Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

– January 30, 2010, The Dynamic Express defeated The Wifebeaters (Joey B & Jay Reynolds) for the WOW Tag Team Titles.

– March 6th, The Dynamic Express would lose the titles to The Wifebeaters in a 3-Way TLC Match.

– April 17th, The Dynamic Express would challenge The Wifebeaters for the titles.

– July 31st, The Dynamic Express competed in a 4-Way for the tag titles.

– March 12, 2011, Spartan & Nero would win the vacant WOW Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way.

– April 2nd, Spartan & Nero would retain the titles against Joey Ace & David Kalypso.

– May 7th, Spartan & Nero defended the titles in a 4-Way.

– June 4th, Spartan competed in the UWC Royal Rumble.

– June 11th, Spartan & Nero would lose the WOW Tag Team Titles to Scotty Priest & Pete Simmons.

– July 9th, Spartan would win the WOW Shot at Glory Tournament.

– July 30th, Spartan would challenge Abdul Nasir for the WOW Title.

– December 3rd, Spartan competed in the UWC Royal Rumble.

– May 12, 2012, Spartan competed in the NWA Young Lions Tournament.

– August 4th, Spartan competed in the NWA Angelo Savoldi Junior Heavyweight Title Tournament.

– January 12, 2013, Spartan challenged Mighty Mo for the UWC United States Title.

– February 2nd, Spartan challenged Nero for the WOW No Limits Title.

– March 16th, Spartan challenged Chris Steeler for the WOW Title.

– May 11th, Spartan would challenge Nero for the WOW No Limits Title.

– June 15th, Spartan would challenge Nero for the title once more.

– August 23rd, Spartan competed against Ricky Reyes for the vacant EPWE Underground Title.

– April 18, 2014, Team Benchmark (Ferrara & Bill Daly) would lose to the Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) at ROH Future of Honor.

– May 3rd, Team Benchmark would compete in the WIF! Tag World Grand Prix ’14.

– May 31st, Team Benchmark would challenge AC Roc (Shaheem Ali & Marc Cruz) for the MFPW Tag Team Titles.

– August 15th, Ferrara, Ken Phoenix & Johnny Knockout would lose to the Decade (BJ Whitmer, Jimmy Jacobs & Roderick Strong) at ROH Field of Honor.

– September 27th, Ferrara would challenge Jay Lethal for the ROH Television Title & also compete in the Honor Rumble.

– November 1st, Ferrara would compete in the WIF! Young Lions Cup XI.

– November 7th, Ferrara would compete in the ROH Survival of the Fittest.

– November 15th, Ferrara defeated Adam Page at ROH Glory by Honor XIII.

– January 24, 2015, Ferrara would lose to Donovan Dijak in the final of the ROH Top Prospect Tournament ’15.

– April 11th, Ferrara would challenge Bandido Jr. for the MFPW SuperSonic Title.

– July 24th, Ferrara would lose to Silas Young at ROH Death Before Dishonor XIII.

– August 28th, Ferrara would compete in a 3-Way for the PWF Shinjiro Otani Openweight Title.

– October 24th, Ferrara would lose to Adam Cole at ROH Glory by Honor XIV.

– November 14th, Ferrara would lose to Cedric Alexander at ROH Survival of the Fittest.

– April 2, 2016, Ferrara would lose to Donovan Dijak at ROH Supercard of Honor.

– May 11th, Ferrara would lose to Tomohiro Ishii on ROH.

– September 10th, Ferrara would challenge Riley for the WOW Title.

– November 3rd, Ferrara would compete in the ROH Survival of the Fittest ’16.

– November 12th, Ferrara would compete in the MFPW Turkey Slam Battle Royal.

– February 3, 2017, Ferrara would defeat Jonathan Gresham at ROH Undisputed Legacy.

– March 4th, Ferrara competed in the ROH Manhattan Mayhem Battle Royal.

– June 4th, Ferrara competed in the ROH Gateway to Gold Gauntlet.

– August 26th, Ferrara competed in the Honor Rumble ’17.

– September 23rd, Ferrara would form The Dawgs with Rhett Titus.

– October 12th, The Dawgs would defeat Coast 2 Coast (LSG & Shaheem Ali) at ROH Global Wars.

– October 23rd, The Dawgs would compete in a 3-Way for the ROH Tag Team Titles.

– November 18th, The Dawgs would compete in a 4-Way for the titles.

– December 16th, The Dawgs would challenge The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) for the Titles.

– April 7, 2018, The Dawgs would lose to Bully Ray & Cheeseburger at ROH Supercard of Honor XII.

– August 25th, Ferrara would lose a Fight Without Honor match to Cheeseburger.

– October 27th, Ferrara would compete in the Sea of Honor Tournament.

– Ferrara would eventually become the assistant trainer at ROH Dojo with random appearances in the ring.

– April 6, 2019, Ferrara would compete in the Dark Honor Rumble.

– July 13th, Ferrara would compete in the MCW Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup ’19.

– November 23rd, Ferrara defeated Mayo at MCW Autumn Armageddon.