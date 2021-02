The Briscoe’s have officially signed new contracts with ROH!

Mark & Jay Briscoe have a well-deserved reputation for being one of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling and we are extremely proud to have #DemBoys on our roster!#ROH 🤝@SussexCoChicken @jaybriscoe84 pic.twitter.com/kB3LlrhPSV

— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 27, 2020