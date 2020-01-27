Source: Royal Rumble winners were changed

Dave Meltzer reports that Roman Reigns and Shayna Baszler were scheduled to win their respective rumbles matches but when they looked at the card for mania Becky Lynch vs. Bazsler wasn’t a strong enough match for Wrestlemania.

Drew McIntyre was always booked to eliminate Lesnar and Reigns to win the match but Paul Heyman convinced Vince McMahon they gotta go all in on McIntyre if that’s going to be the mania main event. Especially since there aren’t any dream matches this year at mania. So they decided to have McIntyre eliminate Brock along with winning the Rumble over Reigns.