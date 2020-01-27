Sean Mooney

Real Name: Sean Mooney

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 176 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 21, 1959

From: Rochester, New York

Resides: Tucson, Arizona

Pro Debut: May 15, 1988

Biography

– Before debuting for the WWF, Mooney was a host & producer for Major League Baseball.

– May 15, 1988, Mooney debuted on WWF Wrestling Challenge, replacing announcer Craig DeGeorge.

– During his time in the WWF, Mooney’s primary duties were play-by-play commentary on WWF Mania, WWF All-American Wrestling, WWF Superstars, Prime Time Wrestling & host of the Coliseum Videos releases.

– Mooney’s PPV debut was SummerSlam 88.

– Mooney used to portray fictional siblings of himself. 1st being a identical twin sister named Betty on Prime Time Wrestling & 2nd, twin brother Ian Mooney on Wrestling Spotlight.

– His last appearance for the WWF was the host of the countdown show to WrestleMania IX.

– April 1993, Mooney’s contract would expire and he opted out of re-signing.

– After leaving WWF, Mooney would become an anchorman for WWOR-TV in Secaucus, New Jersey until 1997. He would then work at WBZ in Boston within under a year.

– July 2000, Mooney began reporting for Fox Sports Arizona.

– October 2005, Mooney would appear on the pre-show of the WWE RAW Homecoming to the USA Network.

– 2012, Mooney was hired by KVOA TV to be a weekend news anchor for News 4 Tucson.

– July 23, 2012, Mooney appeared on the 1,000th Episode of RAW.

– Mooney co-hosts the MLW Radio Network called Prime Time with Sean Mooney with “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan.

– January 15, 2018, Mooney appeared on the Top 25 RAW Moments special that aired on the WWE Network.

– July 13, 2018, Mooney commentated the ALL IN event.

– January 26, 2020, It was announced that Mooney would be joining NWA Powerrr.