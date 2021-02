So Proud Of My Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE On Winning The 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble! Congratulations To The @WWE And The Great Men And Women Athletes That Participated In The Tremendous Event Last Night. Much Respect To All Of You! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/FTRi6T3oJ2

— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 27, 2020