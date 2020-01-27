Rhett Titus

Real Name: Everett Lawrence Titus

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 230 lbs.

Date of Birth: September 15, 1987

From: Forked River, New Jersey

Pro Debut: 2005

Trained By: ROH Wrestling Academy

Finishing Move: Muff Driver

Biography

– Titus has also been known as the Romantic Touch & has been nicknamed Da Threat, Addicted to Love & The Sexiest Man Alive.

– January 7, 2007, Titus competed in a 6-Way for the AWA Lightweight Title.

– February 9th, Titus & JD Smooth competed in the NWS J-Cup Tag Team Tournament ’07.

– March 10th, Titus would challenge Nicky Oceans for the NWS Jersey Shore Title.

– June 23rd, Titus competed in the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup V.

– February 29, 2008, Titus, Shane Hagadom & Alex Payne competed in the CHIKARA King of Trios ’08.

– March 21st, Titus & Nikki Roxx won the WSU/NWS King & Queen of the Ring ’08.

– April 26th, Titus won the NWS Chris Candido Memorial J-Cup ’08.

– May 31st, Titus defeat Nicky Oceans for the NWS Jersey Shore Title.

– June 7th, Titus defeated Ernie Osiris for the ROH Top of the Class Trophy Title.

– July 19th, Titus competed in the MCW Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup ’08.

– July 26th, Titus competed in the Honor Rumble.

– September 26th, Titus competed in the Jeff Peterson Memorial Cup ’08.

– October 4th, Titus would lose the NWS Jersey Shore Title to Myke Quest but also defeat Nicky Oceans for the NWS Junior Title.

– February 20, 2009, Titus would retain the title against Corvis Fear.

– March 14th, Titus & Kenny King would challenge El Generico & Kevin Steen for the ROH Tag Team Titles.

– March 28th, Titus would defeat Chris Jones for the FIP Florida Heritage Title.

– May 2nd, Titus would retain the title against Chris Jones.

– August 1st, Titus would defend the title against Brad Attitude.

– August 15th, Titus & Kenny King competed in the Honor Rumble.

– October 3rd, Titus would lose the FIP Florida Heritage Title to Brad Attitude.

– November 21st, Titus challenged Archadia for the JAPW New Jersey Title.

– January 9, 2010, Titus defeated El Generico on ROH.

– February 20th, Titus challenged Sami Callihan for the F1 Title.

– April 17th, Titus competed in the FIP Southern Stampede Battle Royal ’10.

– April 30th, Titus defeated Nicky Benz for the F1 Heritage Title.

– May 21st, Titus & King (Now known as the All-Night Express) defeated Delirious & Jerry Lynn on ROH.

– June 13th, Titus would retain the F1 Heritage Title against Sabian.

– July 9th, Titus would defend the title against Niles Young.

– August 20th, Titus would lose the title to Lince Dorado.

– August 21st, Titus challenged Eddie Edwards for the ROH Television Title.

– August 28th, The All-Night Express competed in the ROH Tag Wars ’10.

– September 25th, Titus challenged Jimmy DeMarco for the IWC Title.

– November 12th, Titus competed in the ROH Survival of the Fittest ’10.

– December 18th, The All-Night Express defeated Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly at ROH Final Battle ’10.

– January 28, 2011, The All-Night Express defeated the Cutler Brothers (Brandon & Dustin Cutler) at ROH SoCal Showdown II.

– February 26th, The All-Night Express challenged The Kings of Wrestling (Claudio Castagnoli & Chris Hero) for the ROH Tag Team Titles.

– March 19th, The All-Night Express defeated The Briscoes at ROH Manhattan Mayhem IV.

– September 24th, Titus defeated Jake Manning for the vacant PWX Title.

– October 21st, Titus would retain the title against Adam Page.

– December 3rd, Titus would compete in the Honor Rumble.

– February 10, 2012, Titus would retain the PWX Title in a 3-Way against Eddie Edwards & Cedric Alexander.

– February 25th, Titus would defend the title against Roderick Strong.

– June 24th, The All-Night Express defeated Wrestling’s Greatest Tag Team for the ROH Tag Team Titles.

– July 6th, Titus would lose the PWX Title to Caleb Konley.

– July 10th, The All-Night Express would vacate the ROH Tag Team Titles due to Kenny King being strictly a TNA contracted wrestler & the 2 companies cutting ties with one another.

– August 17th, Team Jersey Shore (Titus & Mike Dennis) competed in the NWS Captain Lou Albano Memorial J-Cup Tag Team Tournament.

– August 18th, Titus competed in the NWS Chris Candido Memorial J-Cup ’12.

– March 30, 2013, Titus defeated BJ Whitmer at ROH WAR.

– April 13th, Titus competed in the 17th Annual ECWA Super 8 Tournament.

– October 12th, Titus competed in the FWE Openweight Grand Prix.

– October 18th, Titus & Matt Taven defeated The Amazing Red & Danny Demanto for the ICW Tag Team Titles.

– October 26th, The Romantic Touch gimmick would debut & defeat Will Ferrara at ROH Glory by Honor XII (Dark Match).

– January 4, 2014, Romantic Touch competed in the ROH Top Prospect Tournament ’14.

– March 28th, Titus & Joey Janela won the JCW Tag Team Jersey J-Cup ’14 & also the vacant JCW Tag Team Titles.

– April 26th, Titus & Janela would retain the titles against Myke Quest & Nicholas Kaye but would soon vacate the titles afterward.

– July 18th, Romantic Touch challenged Jay Lethal for the ROH Television Title.

– September 20th, Titus challenged Punisher Martinez for the MFPW Title.

– September 27th, Romantic Touch competed in the Honor Rumble.

– November 21st, Titus competed in a 3-Way for the JCW Title.

– December 30th, Titus & Lance Anoai lost to The Ascension (Viktor & Konnor) on WWE Smackdown.

– February 7, 2015, Titus challenged Dirty Money for the VCW Title.

– October 24th, The All-Night Express defeated Silas Young & The Beer City Bruiser at ROH Glory by Honor XIV.

– November 8th, Titus competed in the MFPW Turkey Slam Battle Royal ’15.

– November 13th, Titus competed in the ROH Survival of the Fittest ’15.

– February 26, 2016, The All-Night Express challenged War Machine (Ray Rowe & Hanson) for the ROH Tag Team Titles.

– April 23rd, Titus defeated Will Ferrara at ROH Conquest Tour ’16.

– June 12th, The All-Night Express competed in the ROH Tag Wars ’16.

– September 10th, Titus competed in the VPW Gold Rush Rumble.

– October 21st, Titus challenged Bobby Fish for the ROH Television Title.

– November 3rd, Titus competed in the ROH Survival of the Fittest ’16.

– March 4, 2017, Titus competed in the ROH Manhattan Mayhem Battle Royal.

– April 8th, The Rebellion (Titus, Shane Taylor & Caprice Coleman) challenged The Briscoes & Bully Ray for the ROH 6-Man Tag Team Titles.

– April 21st, Titus defeated Action Ortiz at HOH XXIV.

– June 23rd, The Rebellion lost to Search & Destroy in a Losing Unit Must Disband Match.

– August 26th, Titus competed in the Honor Rumble ’17.

– October 12th, The Dawgs (Titus & Will Ferrara) defeated Coast 2 Coast (LSG & Shaheem Ali) at ROH Global Wars.

– October 28th, The Dawgs competed in a 3-Way for the ROH Tag Team Titles.

– November 18th, The Dawgs competed in a 4-Way for the ROH Tag Team Titles.

– December 16th, The Dawgs challenged The Motor City Machine Guns for the ROH Tag Team Titles.

– February 18, 2018, Titus competed in the PWX Battlefield X Rumble.

– October 27th, Titus competed in the ROH Sea of Honor Tournament.

– November 24th, Titus competed in the ESW Illio DiPaolo Cup ’18.

– February 9, 2019, Titus challenged Willie Mack for the NWA National Title.

– February 10th, Titus lost to Jay Briscoe at ROH Bound by Honor.

– April 6th, Titus competed in the Dark Honor Rumble.

– September 21st, Titus won the MCW Title in a 7-Way Scramble.

– October 5th, Titus would retain the title against Dante Caballero.

– November 23rd, Titus would defend the title against Ryan McBride.

– December 13th, Titus would lose to Kenny King at ROH Final Battle.

– December 14th, Titus would defend the MCW Title against Jonathan Gresham.

– December 27th, Titus would retain the title in a 3-Way.

– January 17, 2020, Titus would lose the title to Kekoa in a 4-Way.