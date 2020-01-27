WWE RAW Report 1/27/2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video package with highlights from the 2020 Royal Rumble. We go to the RAW opening video.

– We’re live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas as the pyro goes off in the arena. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Byron Saxton and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. The announcers go over tonight’s loaded show.

– We go to the ring and out comes the winner of the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, Drew McIntyre. He’s announced as the man who will main event WrestleMania 35. Drew hits the ring and points up at the WrestleMania 36 sign.

Drew needs someone to pinch him because it feels like he’s dreaming. He goes on about the Rumble win and how he’s going to WrestleMania 36. Drew doesn’t want to wait, he’s ready to challenge someone now. He challenges WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and fans pop. Drew goes on and says he’s ready to hand out Claymores tonight. He issues a challenge and out come Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. They both want to face Drew and Drew agrees.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Drew McIntytre

Drew McIntyre starts off with Karl Anderson after the bell. Drew gets the upperhand and in comes Luke Gallows. Drew with offense in the corner. Gallows with a shot to the throat. McIntyre avoids the double team Magic Killer. Drew with a Glasgow Kiss to Gallows, then a powerslam to Anderson.

Drew goes tot he top and takes Anderson out. He tangles with Anderson again and hits a Futureshock DDT for a pop. Drew counts down from 3 with the fans, then drops Anderson with a Claymore. He does the same and levels Gallows with another Claymore. Drew easily covers both members of The OC for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Drew stands tall as his music hits. Drew poses and the crowd pops. Drew celebrates but turns around to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Lesnar lays out Drew with the F5 and then raises the title in the air. Lesnar makes his exit with Paul Heyman as Drew tries to recover on the mat. We go to commercial.

Rey Mysterio vs. MVP

Back from the break and out comes Rey Mysterio as Mike Rome does the introductions. We get a video package on MVP and his return at the Royal Rumble. Out next comes MVP to the ring.

They lock up and go at it. Rey tries to drop MVP with a shoulder but can’t. They go back and forth and Rey hits a takedown for a quick pin attempt, and another. They show each other up for a pop. Fans chant “you still got it!” now. They run the ropes and MVP levels Rey with a big boot to the face for a 2 count. MVP mounts Rey while he’s down and works him over.

The referee backs MVP off Rey in the corner. Rey turns it around and drops MVP with a kick to the back of the neck. MVP goes to the floor but Rey leaps off the apron, sending him into the barrier with a hurricanrana. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rey fights MVP off. They trade shots and MVP runs into boots in the corner. MVP catches Rey on his shoulders but Rey drops him down into the middle turnbuckle. Rey fights back with strikes, then sends MVP into the corner. Rey keeps fighting and goes to the top for the seated senton. Rey nails the moonsault for another 2 count.

MVP catches a crossbody and slams Rey to the mat. MVP poses over Rey and then hits the Ballin’ elbow drop for another close pin attempt as Rey grabs the bottom rope. Rey blocks a powerbomb and drops MVP into position for 619. Rey hits it and flies back in for the pin to win.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

– After the match, stands tall as his music plays.

– Still to come, Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy defend against Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens. Also, Charlotte and Edge Flair will be here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a WrestleMania 36 promo. We’re just 69 days away. Tom confirms Drew vs. Lesnar for WrestleMania 36 for the WWE Title.

Aleister Black vs. Kenneth Johnson

We go to the ring and an enhancement talent waits as Aleister Black comes out. Black gets the squash win with a Black Mass out of nowhere.

Winner: Aleister Black

– After the match, Black takes responsibility or being eliminated in the Rumble and says from now on, he’s not waiting for fights to come to him, he’s coming to pick the fights. Black stands tall as his music hits.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy

We go to the ring and out comes new RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see more stills from the Rumble. Rollins takes the mic and says he almost won the Rumble for a second in the year but it wasn’t in the cards. He seems to mock Drew McIntyre some. Rollins goes on about some positives, like Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens not going to WrestleMania, and how he and Murphy took the titles last week from The Viking Raiders. Rollins calls Joe and Owens come to out and get their asses handed to them by the Monday Night Messiah. Owens is out first, followed by Joe. The two sides have words. Rollins said he told AOP to stay in the back. Rollins has a camera crew backstage to prove Akam and Rezar are in the back. This leads to Erik and Ivar attacking AOP out of nowhere. We see officials breaking them up. Rollins and Murphy aren’t happy. Joe and Owens march to the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and we get another look back at Edge’s career. He will be here later tonight. The bell rings as we get formal ring introductions from Rome as both teams face off. Joe and Rollins start things off. Rollins taunts Joe and works the arm over. Joe drops Rollins and he goes out for a breather with Murphy. Owens taunts them. Murphy tags in and sizes Joe up. Rollins cheers him on. They lock up and go at it. Joe with a headbutt. Joe keeps control with a big chop. Joe rocks Murphy into the corner and unloads with strikes.

Owens comes in and unloads on Murphy in the corner. Rollins tries to come in but he’s held back by the referee. Owens slams Murphy and drops an elbow for a 2 count. Joe and Owens take turns on Murphy with quick tags. Owens clotheslines Murphy and keeps him down, taunting Rollins. Joe and Murphy continue to dominate, then double team Murphy. Owens with a backbreaker for a 2 count. Rollins tags in but Joe fights them off. They hit double elbows and Rollins takes over on Joe in the corner.

Joe sends Rollins to the floor and causes Murphy to miss a crossbody. Joe sends Murphy over the top to the floor. Owens takes Rollins down on the floor. Joe runs the ropes for a suicide dive, taking Murphy back down on the outside. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Murphy is in control of Owens. Murphy works Owens over and keeps him grounded. Owens finally drops Murphy with a DDT out of nowhere but Joe is no longer on the apron for a tag. Rollins tags back in and goes at it with Owens. Owens dodges a corner splash and then goes to the top for a big Frogsplash for a 2 count. Murphy and Owens trade shots now. Murphy kicks Owens down for a 2 count. Murphy takes it to the corner and they double team Owens as Rollins comes in. Owens fights them off. Owens counters and hits a sitdown Pop-up powerbomb for a close 2 count.

Murphy comes back in and Owens fights him. Owens fights off a Murphy superplex. Owens sends him to the mat. Owens nails a big Swanton from the top but Rollins makes the save just in time. Owens takes out Rollins to the floor. Owens come back in but Murphy nails a big knee. Owens dodges a Stomp and knocks Rollins off the apron. Murphy and Rollins both block the Stunner but Murphy rolls Owens up for the pin to retain.

Winners: Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy

– After the match, the champs exit as Owens looks on. We go to replays.

– Still to come, Edge is here. We get another look back at a major moment from his career.

WWE United States Title Match: Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade

We go to the ring and it’s time for a Royal Rumble Kickoff rematch as WWE United States Champion Andrade comes out with Zelina Vega. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see more stills from the Rumble. We see stills from Asuka’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Lynch is backstage with Charly Caruso now. Lynch says last night made her really realize she’s in a class above the rest of these dopes. Lynch says the next arse she beats will be because she wants to, not because she feels like she has to. Caruso asks about Charlotte Flair possibly changing her. Becky says it won’t be the first time, but it will be the last time. We go back to the ring and Andrade waits with Vega as Humberto Carrillo makes his way out. We get formal ring introductions from Rome.

Carrillo strikes first with a dropkick in the corner. Carrillo unloads and they go to the floor. Carrillo keeps control until Andrade shoves him into the ring post. Andrade brings it back in and keeps control. Andrade stomps away in the corner now.

Thanks to Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. for his play-by-play beginning here.

Part of this match was missed due to technical issues. The finish saw Carrillo hit Andrade with a moonsault from the top rope. Before he could get the win, Vega broke up the win and caused a DQ.

Winner: Humberto Carrillo via DQ

After the match Carrillo went crazy and attacked Andrade. He exposed the concrete on the outside of the ring and planted Andrade with a DDT onto the floor.

We are having some technical issues with our internet and will post quick results until it is restored.

Charlotte Flair was out for a promo to announce who she will face at WrestleMania. Charlotte said that she hasn’t decided yet. The Kabuki Warriors come out and Asuka says that she would have won the Women’s Rumble match if she was in it. Charlotte asked if that was a challenge, which led to the Kabuki Warriors attacking Charlotte which set up our next match.

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

Charlotte and Asuka had a back and forth match. Towards the end, Charlotte hit a spear, but only got a two count. Charlotte locked in the Figure 8 submission but Kairi Sane hit Charlotte with a top rope splash, which prompted the referee to DQ Asuka.

Winner: Charlotte Flair via DQ

After the match, Kairi continued to beat on Charlotte. Charlotte eventually gained the advantage and cleared the ring of the Kabuki Warriors. Charlotte’s music hit to end the segment.

Backstage, the Street Profits did their recap gimmick, with the duo noting that tonight’s RAW is “rated R.” Kelly Kelly appeared and they exchanged some pleasantries. Montez noted that WrestleMania was under 70 days away, and the WWE 24/7 title is up next.

Mojo Rawley is out with his “offensive lineman”, NXT’s Riddick Moss.

Mojo cut a promo boasting how he’s actually defending his title in the ring. He introduced Riddick Moss “for the first time over”. No Way Jose comes out to accept the challenge.

Mojo Rawley vs. No Way Jose

Mojo defeated No Way Jose in a quick match.

Winner: Mojo Rawley

Immediately after the match, Mojo was rolled up by R-Truth, who was dressed up like a hamburger.

Winner: R-Truth defeated Mojo Rawley to win the WWE 24/7 title

Truth celebrated, but was then face-to-face with Moss. Truth turned around and was dropped by Mojo, who proceeded to drop Truth and get the pin to regain the title.

Winner: Mojo Rawley pinned R-Truth to regain the WWE 24/7 title

Lana vs. Liv Morgan is up next.

Thanks to Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. for his play-by-play ending here.

Lana vs. Liv Morgan

Back from the break and Lana starts brawling with Liv Morgan after they come out. Rusev and Bobby Lashley are banned from ringside. Liv levels Lana for a close 2 count. Lana turns it around and sends Liv to the floor. Lana runs her mouth now.

Liv comes back in but Lana ends up leveling her with a big kick for a 2 count and more screaming. Lana with a suplex to Liv. Lana talks more trash and stands over Liv, talking trash and then keeping her grounded with a headlock. Liv breaks free and unloads with clotheslines, then a bulldog. Liv with an enziguri.

Liv charges and stomps Lana face-first into the mat in the corner. Lana kicks out at 2. More back and forth now. Liv with a springboard Flatliner for the pin to win.

Winner: Liv Morgan

– After the match, Liv stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Liv poses on the ropes.

– We see Erick Rowan backstage walking with his mystery pet cage. Back to commercial.

Erick Rowan vs. Branden Vice

We go to the ring and out comes Erick Rowan with his mystery pet cage. Enhancement talent Branden Vice waits in the ring.

The bell rings and Rowan launches Vice out to the floor. Rowan follows and manhandles the jobber. Rowan brings it back in and hits a big running splash in the corner. Rowan with the Iron Claw chokeslam in the middle of the ring but he stops the pin attempt early. Rowan delivers another Iron Claw in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Erick Rowan

– After the match, Rowan stands tall as we go to replays. Rowan carries his cage up the ramp.

– We get a video packages on Edge’s return at the Rumble last night.

– Back from a break and we get more stills from the Royal Rumble.

– We go to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Edge for a huge pop. The Rated R Superstar comes out for his red brand return as fans cheer him on.

Fans keep cheering and chanting as Edge goes to take the mic. He starts speaking but an “Edge!” chant breaks out. Edge says a person, an athlete and an artist, the reaction he got at the Royal Rumble and the one from tonight, the fans have no idea what it means to him. It’s why they do this, so thank this. Fans chant “you deserve it!” and/or “you still got it!” now. Edge says, “You damn right I do!” Fans pop again. Edge brings up the elephant in the room and asks how he’s standing here. He talks about being medically disqualified from ever wrestling again 9 years ago but he refused to live in a world of what-ifs. He says he immediately went to work on making what what-if disappear. He started to feel good over the years and asked himself what if he came back home. Fans pop. So he got to work. Fans chant “welcome home!” now.

Edge goes on about busting his ass and getting in the best shape of his life at 46 years old so he could step back into the ring to end his career on his own terms. Fans pop. Then he found himself at the Royal Rumble. He saw some familiar faces, and some new ones. Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Aleister Black, Matt Riddle, the list goes on and on. Edge says hopefully he sees all of them down the road. Edge isn’t fooling himself, he knows this might not last long and knows it might not last long but he hopes all of the fans join him on the ride. Fans pop again and chant “yes!” now. Edge jokes that he has to thank Daniel Bryan for his first “yes!” chant, which is pretty cool.

Edge knows he’s a little older, a little grayer, with crow’s feet but it’s the road map that got him here. But he’s got one thing you can’t fabricate and shove down someone’s throat unless you have it – he has grit. Fans pop again. You knock him down, he gets back up. The music interrupts and out comes Edge’s former Rated RKO partner, Orton.

Orton enters the ring and they hug as fans cheer. They have a few words we can’t hear and Orton grabs a mic. It’s no secret Orton has somewhat of a self-destructive personality, worse when he was younger, but there was one guy who pulled his hand out of a hole years ago while making towns, and it was Edge. Orton welcomes Edge home, saying he’s a brother and a family to him. Last night feeling the energy and the chemistry that only they have, was special, Orton says. Orton says Edge is out here talking about what-ifs and he has a what-if he isn’t sure about what Edge or the fans will think about this. He asks what if Rated RKO got back together one more time. Fans go wild and chant “yes!” now. Edge looks around the arena and then nods at Orton. Orton responds with a big RKO in the middle of the ring.

Fans boo Orton as he exits the ring. Edge is slow to recover. Orton brings a steel chair in the ring but Edge crawls for it. Orton grabs the chair and smacks Edge over the back with it. Edge holds the back of his neck and yells out. Orton stands over him. Orton drops the chair and a “you suck!” chant breaks out. Orton turns and goes back to Edge. Orton grabs the chair and this time wraps Edge’s neck in the seat. Orton takes his time and looks to be contemplating the move. Orton goes to the second rope and stops to think about what he’s doing. Edge is down with the chair around his head. Fans look worried in the crowd. Orton comes down from the turnbuckle and takes the chair off Edge’s neck, tossing the chair out to the floor. Fans boo as Orton exits the ring.. Orton runs back over and brings two chairs in the ring now. A referee begs him not to.

Orton places one chair under Edge’s head. He stands up with the other chair and swings it, smashing Edge’s head into the other chair. The crowd screams. An “asshole!” chant starts up. Orton take a seat and looks at Edge, who is laid out with the one chair still under his head like a pillow. Orton stands up over Edge as the post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW goes off the air.

