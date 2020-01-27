Kota Ibushi is suffering from Mallory Weiss syndrome

Kota Ibushi’s illness seems to be far worse than initially thought.

According to a report by Hochi News, the Golden Star who missed the NJPW US tour due to influenza, informed on his Twitter that he is suffering from Mallory Weiss syndrome, a condition in which the boundary between the esophagus and the stomach is damaged, and the mucous membrane is vertically torn and bleeding.

Repeated vomiting can increase abdominal pressure, causing strong pressure on the mucous membrane from the lower esophagus to near the entrance to the stomach.

It is expected that Ibushi, who had just renewed his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling on January 18th, will miss the remainder of the New Beginning tour, which runs until February 9th, including “THE NEW BEGINNING in SAPPORO” and “THE NEW BEGINNING in OSAKA” shows.

