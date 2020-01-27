Josh Woods

Real Name: Joshua Woods

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 233 lbs.

Date of Birth:

From: Dallas, Texas

Resides: Orlando, Florida

Pro Debut: April 4, 2015

Trained By: WWE Performance Center

Finishing Move: The Woods Lock

Biography

– Nicknamed Josh “the Goods” Woods & went by Preston Cunningham Jr. in WWE, as part of the NXT Banner.

– Woods was a collegiate amateur wrestler at the University of Central Florida, where he would win the NCWA National Championship in 2011. He was also a 2x NCWA All American & National Runner Up.

– Woods also runs camps for the UFC.

– July 23, 2015, Preston made his singles debut in a losing effort to Bull Dempsey at a NXT House Show.

– Preston would do House Shows for a year and eventually switch his ring name to his actual name.

– June 9, 2016, Woods would make his NXT TV debut in a loss to No Way Jose.

– At the end of July, Woods was released by the WWE.

– September 17th, Woods defeated Slade Porter at BELIEVE.

– November 12th, Woods would challenge Punisher Martinez for the MFPW Title.

– April 8, 2017, Woods would win the ROH Top Prospect Tournament ’17.

– April 22nd, Woods & Tony DaBlack would challenge The Droogs (Nicky & Alex) for the CCW Tag Team Titles.

– May 14th, Woods defeated David Starr at ROH.

– June 3rd, Woods would lose to Jay Briscoe at ROH.

– July 14th, Woods would compete in the MCW Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup XVII.

– July 29th, Woods defeated Shane Taylor at ROH.

– September 23rd, Woods would challenge Kenny King for the ROH Television Title.

– November 17th, Woods competed in the ROH Survival of the Fittest ’17.

– November 26th, Woods challenged Brandon Scott for the AML Prestige Title.

– February 9, 2018, Woods would lose to Silas Young at ROH Honor Reigns Supreme.

– April 27th, Woods defeated Shane Taylor at ROH Bound by Honor.

– June 2nd, Woods defeated Facade at ROH.

– August 25th, Woods defeated Romeo Quevado at CCW 8th Annual Malenko Memorial Cup.

– January 24, 2019, Woods defeated Mecha Wolf 450 at CCW New Years Revolution ’19.

– April 20th, Woods defeated Ricky Martinez for the PPW Silverweight Title.

– June 2nd, Woods lost to Mark Briscoe at ROH.

– June 29th, Woods lost to Silas Young at ROH.

– September 6, 7 & 8th, Woods & Silas Young would defeat 3 teams. 1st being The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas), 2nd being PJ Black & Okumura, & 3rd being Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham all at the ROH/CMLL Global Wars Espectacular.

– December 15th, Two Guys One Tag (Woods & Young) defeated Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle at ROH Final Battle.

– January 12, 2020, Two Guys One Tag & The Bouncers lost to Dan Maff, Jeff Cobb, Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal at ROH Honor Reigns Supreme.