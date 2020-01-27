John “Crusher Doogan” Mair Passes Away

2020 has been a bad year so far for deaths in general and there is another name to add to the list.

Mair was trained at the Malenko family school and took the name to pay tribute to Dean Malenko, who used the name early in his career. He was behind New York Wrestling Connection in Long Island, NY, the school and promotion that helped develop Zack Ryder, Tony Nese, Curt Hawkins, Trent Beretta, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and more.