Houston feels the glow as Naomi returns at the Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Naomi made her return last night during the women’s Royal Rumble match, her first appearance on WWE television since July 2019.

Naomi came in #18 and lasted 22 minutes in the match before she was thrown out by Shayna Baszler. She got a huge ovation from the Houston crowd when her music kicked in and she made her way down the long aisle.

She was taken off WWE television along with her husband Jey Uso and his brother Jimmy following a string of DUI cases by the twins. In September, Naomi wrote on Twitter that she’s been off TV due to personal reasons. “I’ve faced some trying times the past few months…losing a loved one so dear to me (rocked me to my core) & handling my own health issues I wasn’t aware of forced me to slow down & reevaluate…I want my loving fans to know that I’m ok and will be back when the time is right,” she wrote.

The former Smackdown Women’s champion is expected to join the blue brand moving forward.