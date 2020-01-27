Flamita

Real Name: ?

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 165 lbs.

Date of Birth: November 30, 1994

From: Mexico City

Pro Debut: December 12, 2005

Trained By: Arkangel de la Muerte, Flama Roja, Taz El Feroz & Franco Colombo

Finishing Move: Flam Fly

Biography

– Flamita’s family in the wrestling industry includes: Toro Negro (Grandfather), El Retador (Father) & Flama Roja (Uncle).

– Flamita is also known as Fireball, Nightclaw & Octagón Jr.

– December 18, 2010, Flamita won the vacant DTU Alto Impacto Title in a 3-Way with Daga & Drastik Boy.

– April 23, 2011, Flamita would retain the title in a 4-Way.

– July 2nd, Flamita would defend the title against Atomic Boy.

– September 3rd, Flamita would defend the title in a 3-Way.

– October 29th, Flamita challenged Sadico for the AULL Lightweight Title.

– December 11th, Flamita would lose the DTU Alto Impacto Title to Ciclope in a 4-Way Elimination.

– January 22, 2012, Flamita would challenge Sadico for the AULL Lightweight Title.

– April 22nd, Flamita would win the title in a 3-Way but would vacate the title on June 11th.

– September 23rd, Flamita would compete in a 7-Way for the vacant DTU Alto Impacto Title.

– December 11th, Flamita would compete in a 7-Way Elimination for the AAA Cruiserweight Title.

– February 19, 2013, Flamita would win the DTU Alto Impacto Title in a 5-Way.

– March 31st, Flamita challenged AR Fox for the CZW Wired TV Title.

– April 19th, Flamita would lose the DTU Alto Impacto Title to Drastik Boy in a 6-Way.

– May 19th, Flamita would compete in a Torneo Cibernetico Match for the vacant AULL Lightweight Title.we

– June 14th, Flamita would compete in a 8-Way Elimination for The Crash Cruiserweight Title.

– July 5th, Flamita competed in a 4-Way for the AAA Fusion Title.

– September 14th, Flamita competed in a 12-Way TLC Match for the vacant IWL International Title.

– December 5th, Millenials (Flamita, T-Hawk & Eita) defeated MAD BLANKEY (Cyber Kong, YAMATO & BxB Hulk) for the Open the Triangle Gate Titles.

– December 22nd, Millenials would lose the titles to Jimmyz (Mr. Kyu Kyu Naoki Tanizaki Toyonaka Dolphin, Ryo Jimmy Saito & Jimmy Susumu) in a 3-Way 9-Man Tag Team Match.

– March 16, 2014, Flamita defeated Genki Horiguchi HAGeeMee for the Open the Brave Gate Title.

– May 5th, Flamita would retain the title against Jimmy Susumu.

– May 20th, Flamita would defend the title in a 4-Way.

– June 14th, Flamita would retain the title against Jimmy Kagetora.

– July 20th, Flamita would retain the title against Dragon Kid.

– September 9th, Flamita would defend the title against Kzy.

– November 2nd, Flamita would defend the title against Jimmy Kanda.

– December 7th, Flamita would retain the title against Ryo Jimmy Saito.

– December 28th, Flamita would vacate the title after defending the title against Punch Tominaga by DQ.

– March 24, 2015, Flamita would challenge Akira Tozawa for the title.

– May 5th, Millenials competed in a 9-Man 3-Way Tag Elimination for the Open the Triangle Gate Titles.

– June 14th, Flamita challenged Volador Jr. for the UIPW Title.

– September 19th, Dia. Hearts (Flamita & Dragon Kid) competed in the Dragon Gate Summer Adventure Tag League ’15 (Block A).

– October 17th, Dia. Hearts challenged YAMATO & Naruki Doi for the Open the Twin Gate Titles.

– January 10, 2016, Fireball would make his debut for Lucha Underground in a 3-Way with King Cuerno & Sami Callihan (Dark Match).

– January 31st, Fireball competed in a 7-Way Elimination for the vacant Gift of the Gods Title (Lucha Underground).

– March 4th, Octagón Jr. competed in the AAA Rey de Reyes ’16.

– June 17th, Flamita challenged Alex Daniels for the AIW Intense Title.

– June 25th, Flamita challenged Aeroboy for the OWA United States Title.

– August 13th, Flamita won the vacant The Crash Cruiserweight Title in a 7-Way Elimination.

– November 3rd, Flamita challenged Eita for the Open the Brave Gate Title.

– November 18th, Flamita competed in a Torneo Cibernetico Match for the vacant LLE Elite Welterweight Title.

– November 26th, Flamita would retain the Crash Cruiserweight Title against Extreme Tiger.

– January 21, 2017, Flamita would defend the title against AR Fox.

– February 25th, Flamita would retain the title against Septimo Dragon.

– May 14th, Flamita competed in a 4-Way for the LyC Cruiserweight Title.

– May 28th, Flamita competed in the PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Tournament ’17.

– June 2nd, Flamita lost the Crash Cruiserweight Title to Rey Horus.

– September 1st, Flamita lost to Ricochet in the 1st Round of the PWG Battle of Los Angeles ’17.

– September 13th, Flamita challenged Rey Fenix for the Crash Cruiserweight Title.

– March 3, 2018, Tribe Vanguard (Flamita, YAMATO & Yosuke Santa Maria) challenged MaxiMUM (Jason Lee, Naruki Doi & Masato Yoshino) for the Open the Triangle Gate Titles.

– March 13th, Flamita & Bandido won the vacant The Crash Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way.

– August 11th, Flamita & Bandido defeated Chris Brookes & AR Fox (Replacing Kid Lykos) for the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles.

– August 12th, Flamita & Bandido defended the titles against Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson).

– September 8th, Flamita competed in rhe RevPro British J-Cup ’18.

– September 16th, Flamita would lose to Bandido in the 2nd Round of the PWG Battle of Los Angeles ’18.

– September 30th, Flamita & Bandido lost the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles to Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) in a 8-Way Thunderbastard Match.

– October 28th, MexaBlood (Flamita & Bandido) competed in a 3-Way for the AAA Tag Team Titles.

– December 23rd, MexaBlood competed in a 4-Way for the vacant Open the Twin Gate Titles.

– February 8, 2019, Flamita competed in a 4-Way for the AAA Latin America Title.

– March 23rd, Flamita competed in a 4-Way Elimination for the Crash Cruiserweight Title.

– April 4th, Flamita challenged Rich Swann for the Impact X-Division Title.

– May 1st, Flamita competed in the Battle of Naucalpan.

– May 4th, MexaBlood challenged Lucha Brothers (Penta El 0M & Rey Fenix) for the Crash Tag Team Titles.

– May 10th, Flamita & Rey Horus challenged The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) for the PWG Tag Team Titles.

– July 21st, Flamita challenged Susumu Yokosuka for the Open the Brave Gate Title.

– October 6th, Flamita challenged Avalanche for the wXw Shotgun Title.

– November 17th, Flamita competed in a 4-Way for the AAA Latin America Title.

– December 13th, MexaBlood defeated Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll & Flip Gordon) at ROH Final Battle.

– January 11, 2020, MexaBlood & Rey Horus defeated Villain Enterprises (Brody King, Flip Gordon & Marty Scurll) for the ROH 6-Man Tag Team Titles.

– January 12th, Flamita lost to Flip Gordon at ROH Honor Reigns Supreme.