Ex-WCW Star Arrested For DUI Allegedly Hit 5-Year-Old With Car

TMZ

Former WCW wrestler Van Hammer was arrested and charged with DUI … after he allegedly hit a 5-year-old boy with his car in Florida Sunday afternoon.

Boynton Beach police say Hammer — real name Mark Hildreth — was driving 58 MPH in a 35-zone and drunk when he hit the young boy, who was riding a bike with training wheels.

According to the report, the boy flew on to the top of Hildreth’s car hood and suffered possible internal injuries.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in stable condition, the Palm Beach Post reports.

A handcuffed Hildreth appeared before a judge on Monday morning … and he was officially charged with first-degree felony hit and run and DUI.

During his court appearance, officials point out 2 previous DUI arrests on Hildreth’s record.

Hildreth’s bail was set at $125k with an option for house arrest … and was ordered to stay away from drugs, alcohol and weapons.

Van Hammer had stints in the WCW in the ’90s and early ’00s … before officially retiring from the ring in 2009.