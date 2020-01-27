Edge Reportedly Had Discussions With All Elite Wrestling

A source speaking with Wrestlezone said Edge coming back to WWE specifically wasn’t set in stone as he had been in discussions with going to All Elite Wrestling. It’s unclear how serious the talks with AEW were, and Their source said Edge had previously approached WWE about an in-ring return but Vince McMahon was not open to it. AEW was reportedly interested because the “Rated R Superstar” had passed independent tests to be cleared for an in-ring return, but Edge ended up negotiating with WWE once the AEW offer had been on the table.

It’s unclear if WWE found out about the AEW talks or if he went back to them with the news, but Vince McMahon reportedly told him that he would be returning in a WWE ring if he was coming back at all and had him get cleared by a WWE doctor. Edge ultimately got cleared and WWE had a ring