Dan Maff

Real Name: Daniel Lopez

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 280 lbs.

Date of Birth: October 28, 1973

From: Newark, New Jersey

Pro Debut: 1999

Trained By: JAPW Training School & The Doghouse

Finishing Move: Burning Hammer

Biography

– Maff has been nicknamed The Bayonne Badass & The Boricua Beast.

– Maff originally started training at the JAPW Training School but then moved to the Doghouse which was ran by Homicide in New York.

– Maff would start out known as Mafia Mack or just Mafia & team with Monsta Mack & be known as Da Hit Squad for quite some time.

– Mack retired in March 2005, due to personal issues with Homicide. The situation was that Homicide would never work for any company that hired Maff in the future so Maff retired at the time but would break the retirement in October 2005 for 1 match but not return to the ring again until August 16, 2008.

– September 24, 1999, Da Hit Squad challenged The Haas Brothers (Russ & Charlie Haas) for the JAPW Tag Team Titles.

– February 12, 2000, Da Hit Squad would compete in a 4-Way for the CZW Tag Team Titles.

– February 25th, Da Hit Squad won the JAPW Tag Team Titles by winning a 3-Way.

– March 10th, Da Hit Squad would retain the titles against The Sickness (Jay Lover & Glenn Strange) in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

– April 22nd, Da Hit Squad would defeat The Haas Brothers for the vacant JCW Tag Team Titles.

– June 17th, Da Hit Squad would defend the titles against Abunai & Don Montoya.

– July 16th, Da Hit Squad would retain the titles against The Christopher Street Connection (Mace & Buff-E).

– September 22nd, Da Hit Squad would lose the JAPW Tag Team Titles to Homicide & Don Montoya.

– November 17th, Da Hit Squad would defeat Don Montoya & Homicide for the JAPW Tag Team Titles.

– January 14, 2001, Da Hit Squad would lose the JCW Tag Team Titles against The Moondogs 2000 (Moondog Wenzel & Moondog Molsonn).

– February 2nd, Da Hit Squad would retain the JAPW Tag Team Titles against The Christopher Street Connection.

– March 23rd, Mafia challenged Skinhead Ivan for the JAPW New Jersey State Title.

– May 18th, Da Hit Squad would lose the JAPW Tag Team Titles to Youth Gone Wild (The Insane Dragon & Dixie).

– May 27th, Da Hit Squad would defeat the Latin Hit Squad (Puerto Rican Chile & Nuisance) for the WXW Tag Team Titles.

– July 7th, Da Hit Squad would defeat Youth Gone Wild for the JAPW Tag Team Titles in a TLC Match.

– July 13th, Da Hit Squad would lose the WXW Tag Team Titles to The Moondogs 2000.

– August 18th, Da Hit Squad would lose the JAPW Tag Team Titles to Mikey Whipwreck & JT Jobber.

– August 24th, Da Hit Squad would win the titles back in a 3-Way.

– September 21st, Da Hit Squad would retain the titles against JT Jobber & Elax.

– September 29th, Da Hit Squad would defend the titles against The Hate Squad (Rockin’ Rebel & Crazy Ivan).

– October 12th, Da Hit Squad would retain the titles against The Insane Dragon & Homicide.

– October 27th, Da Hit Squad would defend the titles against Elax & JT Jobber.

– November 9th, Da Hit Squad would retain the titles against Low Ki & Homicide.

– January 25, 2002, Da Hit Squad would defeat The SAT (Joel & Jose Maximo) for the ICW Tag Team Titles.

– March 1st, Da Hit Squad would retain the JAPW Tag Team Titles against Jay Lethal & Rainchild.

– April 26th, Da Hit Squad would defend the ICW Tag Team Titles against The FBI (Guido Maritato & Tony Mamaluke).

– May 3rd, Da Hit Squad lost the JAPW Tag Team Titles to The Shane Brothers (Mike & Todd Shane).

– July 12th, Da Hit Squad would lose the WXW Tag Team Titles to Moondog Molsonn & Big Poppa Pete.

– August 10th, Da Hit Squad would win the JAPW Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way TLC Match.

– August 29th, Da Hit Squad would lose the ICW Tag Team Titles to The Natural Born Sinners (Homicide & Boogalou) in a 3-Way TLC Match.

– August 31st, Da Hit Squad competed in the PCW Russ Haas Memorial Cup.

– January 25, 2003, Da Hit Squad would lose the JAPW Tag Team Titles to The Dirty Rotten Scoundrelz (KC Blade & EC Negro).

– February 22nd, Mafia would defeat Homicide for the JAPW Title.

– April 12th, Mafia would retain the title against Slyk Wagner Brown.

– June 28th, Maff challenged Samoa Joe for the ROH Title.

– August 9th, The Prophecy (Maff & Christopher Daniels) would challenge AJ Styles & Homicide for the ROH Tag Team Titles.

– August 22nd, Mafia would lose the JAPW Title to Al Snow.

– November 28th, Maff would lose in the Final 3-Way of the ROH Field of Honor to BJ Whitmer.

– November 29th, The Prophecy challenged The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) for the ROH Tag Team Titles.

– December 13th, Maff would win a 3-Way for the JAPW Title.

– December 27th, The Prophecy would challenge The Great Muta & Arashi for the AJPW Tag Team Titles.

– February 14, 2014, Maff would compete in a 4-Way for the ROH Title.

– March 20th, Maff challenged Roderick Strong for the NWA Florida X-Division Title.

– May 15th, Maff & BJ Whitmer would win and lose the ROH Tag Team Titles in the Round Robin Challenge Series.

– September 11th, Maff & Whitmer would defeat Slash Venom & Chicano at ROH Glory by Honor III.

– September 18th, Maff would retain the JAPW Title against Trent Acid in a Two Out of Three Falls Match.

– December 11th, Maff would lose in the finals of the CZW Xtreme Strong Style Tournament to B-Boy.

– January 29, 2005, Maff would retain the JAPW Title against Jay Lethal & Pinkie Sanchez in separate matches.

– February 19th, Maff & Whitmer would defeat the Havana Pitbulls (Ricky Reyes & Rocky Romero) for the ROH Tag Team Titles.

– February 25th, Maff & Whitmer would defend the titles against Delirious & Jimmy Jacobs.

– March 12th, Maff & Whitmer would retain the titles against Nigel McGuinness & Colt Cabana.

– March 24th, Maff would vacate the JAPW Title due to his retirement.

– March 28th, Maff would vacate the ROH Tag Team Title due to his retirement.

– February 28, 2009, Maff competed in the JAPW Jersey City Rumble.

– March 21st, Maff would defeat Joe Hardway for the ACE Title.

– March 28th, Maff challenged Jay Lethal for the JAPW Title.

– June 20th, Maff retained the ACE Title against Kenny Omega.

– June 27th, Maff defeated Jay Lethal for the JAPW Title in a Steel Cage.

– August 1st, Maff would retain the title against Trent Acid.

– September 12th, Maff would defend the title against Necro Butcher.

– November 7th, Maff would lose the ACE Title to Steve Corino.

– January 23, 2010, Maff retained the JAPW Title against Eddie Kingston.

– March 20th, Maff would retain the title against Brodie Lee.

– April 3rd, Maff would defeat Mo Sexton for the ACE Title.

– May 22nd, Maff would lose the JAPW Title to Brodie Lee in a Double Jeopardy Match.

– August 22nd, Maff competed in the PWS Majestic Twelve Tournament.

– September 18th, Maff would retain the ACE Title against Tommy Dreamer.

– October 16th, Maff would defend the title against Bobby Fish & Bruno Marciano in a 3-Way.

– November 20th, Maff would lose the JAPW Title to Brodie Lee in a 4-Way.

– December 10th, Da Hit Squad would defeat United States Death Machine (Sami Callihan & Chris Dickinson) for the JAPW Tag Team Titles but lost the titles the next day to the Hillbilly Wrecking Crew (Nick Gage & Necro Butcher).

– July 9, 2011, Maff would lose the ACE Title to Jorge Luis Rivera in a Steel Cage.

– August 18th, Maff would win the ICW Title Tournament to become the new ICW Champion.

– September 30th, Maff would defend the title against the Amazing Red.

– April 14, 2012, Maff would defeat Low Ki for the vacant JAPW Title but the title would be vacated the next day until November 12, 2016.

– September 29th, Maff would lose the ICW Title to Tommy Dreamer in a TLC Match.

– March 23, 2013, Maff would defeated Erik Andretti for the NWA LSW Title.

– June 15th, Maff would retain the now named LSW Title against Justin Credible but the title would be vacated in September due to the promotion shutting down.

– July 21st, Maff would defeat Joe Gomez for the WXW Ultimate Title.

– November 2nd, Maff would lose the title to Lance Anoai.

– August 23, 2014, The Rican Hate Club (Maff & Havoc) defeated South Phillys Finest (Jimmy Konway & Luca Brazzi) for the PPW Tag Team Titles but would soon lose them to Hardcore Justice (GI Bear & Axel Lennox).

– November 30th, Da Hit Squad would compete in the Beyond: Tournament for Tomorrow 3.

– January 31, 2015, Maff would win the PWS Royal Rumble.

– May 23rd, Maff would compete in the PWS Double Trouble Royal Rumble.

– June 6th, Maff would win the PWS Title in a No DQ 3-Way.

– October 24th, Maff would defend the title 4x before losing it to Habib From the Car Wash.

– November 29th, Da Hit Squad would win the Beyond: Tournament for Tomorrow 4.

– February 5, 2016, Maff competed in the FBW Rumble.

– February 6th, Da Hit Squad won the WXW Samoan Legacy Cup Tournament ’16.

– March 5th, Maff competed in the WrestlePro Three Five Rumble.

– March 12th, Da Hit Squad would defeat EYFBO (Mike Draztik & Angel Ortiz) for the vacant GCW Tag Team Titles.

– April 8th, Da Hit Squad would retain the titles against Lio Rush & Chris Dickinson.

– May 14th, Da Hit Squad would defeat #TVReady (BLK Jeez & Pepper Parks) for the CZW Tag Team Titles.

– October 22nd, Da Hit Squad would lose the GCW Tag Team Titles to Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) in a 4-Way.

– November 5th, Maff won the ACE Title in a 4-Way.

– December 3rd, Maff would retain the title against Keith Lee.

– December 10th, Da Hit Squad would lose the CZW Tag Team Titles to EYFBO.

– April 9, 2017, Maff would retain the ACE Title against Donovan Dijak.

– May 6th, Da Hit Squad would compete in the PWM 3rd Annual Donald Casamento Memorial Tag Team Tournament.

– May 13th, Maff retained the ACE Title against Crowbar.

– November 18th, Maff a Battle Royal to win the vacant WrestlePro Silver Title.

– February 10, 2018, Maff lost the ACE Title to Mike Donovan but would soon defeat Donovan to regain the title.

– June 8th, Maff lost the WrestlePro Silver Title to Bear Bronson in a Dog Collar Match.

– October 13th, Maff defeated Sanchez for the vacant PWM Title.

– December 1st, Maff lost the ACE Title to Lance Anoai.

– January 19, 2019, Maff defended the PWM Title against Brian Pillman Jr.

– February 10th, Sent2Slaughter (Maff & Shawn Donovan) would become the inaugural SKPW Tag Team Champions.

– March 24th, Maff defeated AR Fox for the vacant WHAT Title.

– April 6th, Maff challenged Mance Warner for the CZW Title.

– April 20th, Maff challenged Johnny Impact for the Impact World Title.

– June 15th, Maff lost the PWM Title to Sanchez.

– June 22nd, Sent2Slaughter would win a Battle Royal for the vacant PPW Tag Team Titles.

– August 9th, Maff challenged Mil Muertes for the PCW ULTRA Title.

– October 12th, Maff competed in the WrestlePro Dream 16 Tournament.

– October 13th, Maff would lose the WHAT Title to KC Navarro.

– October 19th, Sent2Slaughter lost the PPW Tag Team Titles to The Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyon).

– November 2nd, Maff would team with Villain Enterprises (PCO & Marty Scurll) to defend the ROH 6-Man Tag Team Titles against Jeff Cobb, Cheeseburger & Colt Cabana.

– November 3rd, Maff would lose to PCO in a Unsanctioned Match at ROH Unauthorized.

– December 13th, Maff lost to Jeff Cobb at ROH Final Battle.

– December 18th, Sent2Slaughter vacated the SKPW Tag Team Titles due to Maff signing with ROH.

– January 12, 2020, Maff, Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham & Jeff Cobb defeated The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser) & Two Guys One Tag (Josh Woods & Silas Young) at ROH Honor Reigns Supreme.