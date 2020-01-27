Charlotte wins the women’s Royal Rumble match

Charlotte Flair got herself a ticket to WrestleMania after winning the Royal Rumble match, eliminating Shayna Baszler to earn a title shot at the biggest pay-per-view of the year.

Flair entered #17 in the match and had four eliminations to her name – Bianca Belair, Kelly Kelly, Sarah Logan, and Baszler.

Last year, Flair was in the final two as well but was eliminated by Becky Lynch. Despite not winning the Rumble, Flair eventually won the Smackdown Women’s title from Asuka and main evented WrestleMania 35 with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.

Flair did not indicate which title she’s going after as she can choose to go for the Raw or Smackdown Women’s titles. In her post-match comments in the ring, she said that this is her division regardless if people wanted her to win or lose.