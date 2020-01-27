Caprice Coleman

Real Name: Caprice Coleman

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 213 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 20, 1977

From: Queens, New York

Pro Debut: 1996

Trained By: Matt & Jeff Hardy

Finishing Move: Thermal Shock

Biography

– Coleman has also went by Notorious ICE or Ice.

– September 4, 1997, Notorious ICE challenged Surge for the NCW Title.

– December 5th, Ice competed in a 6-Way Elimination for the OMEGA Lightweight Title.

– July 31, 1998, Ice competed in a 3-Way Ladder for the OMEGA Lightweight Title.

– December 5th, Ice was part of a 4-Way for the OMEGA Lightweight Title.

– July 7, 2001, Coleman challenged Jimmy Rave for the NWA Wildside Junior Title.

– June 29, 2002, Coleman defeated Cru Jones for the NWA Television Title.

– September 7th, Coleman retained the title against Tony Mamaluke.

– September, Coleman would vacate the title due to injury.

– January 4, 2004, Coleman would defeat Rainman for the NWA Television Title.

– January 17th, Coleman would retain the title against Don Juan.

– February 7th, Coleman would vacate the title.

– December 6th, Coleman lost to Gene Snitsky on WWE Heat (Dark Match).

– March 7, 2005, Coleman lost to Chris Masters on WWE Heat.

– August 23rd, Coleman would lose to Doug Basham on WWE Velocity.

– December 4th, Coleman would lose to Simon Dean on WWE Velocity.

– January 15, 2006, Coleman would lose to Jamie Noble on WWE Velocity.

– October 31, 2009, Coleman challenged Phil Satter for the NWA National Title.

– January 2, 2010, Coleman defeated Shaun Tempers for the NWA Anarchy Television Title.

– January 16th, Coleman would defend the title against Azrael.

– February 6th, Coleman would retain the title against Brodie Ray Chase.

– March 20th, Coleman retained the title against Seth Delay.

– May 15th, Coleman would lose the title to Seth Delay.

– July 9, 2011, Coleman & Cedric Alexander defeated The House of Truth (Michael Elgin & Chase Owens) at ROH No Escape.

– October 15th, Coleman competed in the CWF Mid-Atlantic Rumble.

– December 3rd, Coleman competed in the Honor Rumble.

– December 4th, Coleman & Alexander would lose to the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) at ROH Northern Aggression.

– January 21, 2012, Coleman & Alexander challenged The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) for the ROH Tag Team Titles.

– March 3rd, Coleman & Alexander defeated Wrestling’s Greatest Tag Team (Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin) on ROH TV.

– June 10th, Coleman & Alexander competed in the RPW Rampage Cup Tournament.

– October 13th, Coleman & Alexander defeated The Bravado Brothers (Lancelot & Harlem Bravado) at ROH Glory by Honor XI.

– January 5, 2013, C&C Wrestle Factory (Coleman & Alexander) challenged The Briscoes for the ROH Tag Team Titles.

– April 27th, Coleman competed in the WCA Race for the Ring Tournament.

– May 4th, C&C Wrestle Factory defeated ACH & Tadarius Thomas at ROH Border Wars.

– June 23rd, C&C Wrestle Factory challenged reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) for the ROH Tag Team Titles.

– September 21st, C&C Wrestle Factory competed in a 3-Way for the ROH Tag Team Titles.

– October 25th, C&C Wrestle Factory competed in the AAW Allegiance Tag Team Tournament.

– November 16th, C&C Wrestle Factory challenged reDRagon for the ROH Tag Team Titles.

– February 8, 2014, Coleman defeated The Romantic Touch at ROH State of the Art.

– March 15th, Coleman challenged Drew Myers for the PWX Innovative Television Title.

– June 1st, Coleman competed in the FSPW Path to Glory Tournament.

– June 21st, Coleman defeated Rhett Titus at NWA Smoky Mountain.

– August 23rd, Coleman challenged Jay Lethal for the ROH Television Title.

– September 27th, Coleman competed in the Honor Rumble.

– November 22nd, Coleman & Will Ferrara defeated The Brutal Burgers (Cheeseburger & Bob Evans) on ROH.

– December 17th, Coleman competed in a 4-Way at ROH Final Battle.

– February 28, 2015, Coleman competed in a 6-Way for the vacant OMEGA Title.

– April 14th, Coleman won a 4-Way for the QPW King of Ladders Title but would lose the title directly to Matt Cross.

– May 24th, Coleman won the vacant AML Title in a 4-Way.

– June 19th, C&C Wrestle Factory lost to War Machine (Ray Rowe & Hanson) at ROH Best in the World.

– August 7th, Coleman would compete in the EWE Scenic City Invitational Tournament ’15.

– August 30th, Coleman would retain the AML Title against Jason Kincaid.

– September 19th, Coleman would defend the title against The Stro.

– October 25th, Coleman defended the title against Cedric Alexander.

– November 27th, Coleman lost the title to Papadon in a 3-Way.

– December 19th, Coleman defeated Will Ferrara in a No DQ on ROH.

– March 11, 2016, Coleman won the QPW King of Ladders Title in a 3-Way.

– June 26th, Coleman competed in a 4-Way for the vacant AML Prestige Title.

– October 23rd, The Cabinet (Coleman & Rhett Titus) competed in the AML 2nd Annual Cornette Cup.

– December 2nd, The Rebellion (Coleman, Titus & Kenny King) defeated Donovan Dijak & the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) at ROH Final Battle.

– February 11, 2017, The Rebellion & Lio Rush challenged The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia & TK O’Ryan) for the ROH 6-Man Tag Team Titles.

– April 28th, Coleman lost the QPW King of Ladders Title to Johnny Moss in a 4-Way.

– June 23rd, The Rebellion lost to Search and Destroy (Alex Shelley, Jay White & Chris Sabin) in a Losing Unit Must Disband Match.

– October 7th, Coleman challenged CW Anderson for the PWI International Title.

– November 12th, Coleman challenged Kenny King for the ROH Television Title.

– March 10, 2018, Coleman lost to Jay Lethal on ROH.

– 2018, Coleman began commentating for Ring of Honor, alongside Ian Riccaboni.