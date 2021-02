WWE Deletes “Dean Ambrose” Jon Moxley from History in Seth Rollins Graphic

It looks like WWE has taken more tips from the picture from Back to the Future and is erasing Jon Moxley from history. In an Instagram picture celebrating Seth Rollins’ tag title history, they omit Moxley entirely.

Moxley, Dean Ambrose in the WWE, left the company in 2019 and signed with All Elite Wrestling. His wife, however, Renee Young still works for WWE.