Tom Phillips Replacing Vic Joseph on RAW Announce Team

According to WrestleVotes, WWE commentator Tom Phillips will be replacing Vic Joseph as the new play-by-play announcer for Monday Night Raw. Phillips, who worked tonight’s Royal Rumble show and last night’s Worlds Collide, had been commentating for NXT UK for the last few months. Meanwhile Joseph, who previously had the 205 Live, Main Event, and NXT UK beat, was promoted to Raw shortly after SmackDown moved to the FOX network. While WWE hasn’t confirmed the change, indication is that Phillips will begin on tomorrow’s show from San Antonio.