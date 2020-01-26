Sting reportedly set to return for next Saudi Arabia show in February

PWInsider.com is reporting that they have heard from those within the company that Sting is being lined up to play a major part in the upcoming Saudi Arabia show next month.

“Over the last 24 hours, several sources within WWE have told PWInsider.com that there’s been a lot of talk that WWE Hall of Famer Sting will be a major part of the 2/27 Saudi Arabia event next month, possibly even returning to the ring for one more match,” the PWInsider report states.

The headline also suggests that Sting could very well be making a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble tonight to get the ball rolling for his involvement in the show.

Sting has not wrestled since his WWE title match against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions in 2015. He was injured that night after Rollins performed a turnbuckle powerbomb on him which resulted in a very bad neck injury. The match was cut short after Sting was barely able to move. He announced his retirement at the Hall of Fame ceremony in 2016.