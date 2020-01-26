Royal Rumble

* Poll results: Grade WWE’s Royal Rumble PPV

* Poll results: Best match at Royal Rumble

– The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas as Jonathan Coachman welcomes us. We see fans finding their seats inside the stadium. Coach is joined by Charly Caruso, David Otunga and Christian. The panel hypes tonight’s big event. The panel runs down tonight’s card. Coach sends us to Renee Young, Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on the ramp. Booker gets some chants from his hometown crowd. They also hype up tonight’s big Royal Rumble Matches. Renee sends us to the annual Royal Rumble “By The Numbers” video. We go back to Renee, Sam and Booker to discuss the Rumbles.

We go back to the panel and Natalya has joined them. She says she’s already planning her victory later tonight. Natalya talks about how she’d like to face SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley at WrestleMania 36 and if she did, she guarantees a victory. Natalya mentions how Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are sneaky and work well together, and could have a good chance tonight. We go back to Coach and he leads us to a promo for WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. The panel talks more about that match and tonight’s Rumble matches. Coach sends us to a video package for the Strap Match between Daniel Bryan and WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. We get more comments from Renee, Booker and Roberts. We also see Lacey Evans’ new Foster Farms corn dogs commercial. Coach welcomes us back to the panel for a discussion on tonight’s match between Evans and Bayley. Coach shows us how Bayley attacked Evans on SmackDown and they brawled into the back. Christian mentioned how he’s a big fan of Evans. Kayla Braxton stops Bayley backstage for comments now. An angry Bayley runs down Evans with trash talk, then walks off.

Sheamus vs. Shorty G

We go to ringside as Michael Cole and Corey Graves welcome us. Sheamus is out for tonight’s first match, which is his TV in-ring return. Shorty G is out next as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

Sheamus overpowers G a few times to start. They lock up and G works on the arm. Sheamus rocks him and turns it around. Sheamus beats G down and they tangle some more. G counters on the mat and comes back up but Sheamus drops him with a shoulder. Sheamus stands tall for some cheers. Sheamus clubs G around but G puts him into the ropes. Sheamus knocks him back. Sheamus rocks G in the corner. They run the ropes and G crossbodies Sheamus over the top rope to the floor. They both hit the floor but G strikes first on their feet. Sheamus beats G up and brings it back in.

G ends up rolling Sheamus for a 2 count. G with a takedown but Sheamus resists, kicking G into the turnbuckles. Sheamus drives G into the ring post now, shoulder-first. Sheamus with a shoulderbreaker now. G looks to be bleeding from his ear. Sheamus stomps away on G’s hand as the referee warns him. Sheamus bends G’s fingers around the middle rope now as the referee warns him again.

G fights back with strikes but Sheamus beats him down again. Sheamus grounds G and works on the arm some more. We come back from a break and Sheamus continues to dominate G while he’s down, focusing on the arm and the fingers. G looks to make a comeback but Sheamus takes him to the apron and unloads with the forearms to the chest as fans count along and cheer. Sheamus sends G to the floor. Sheamus delivers the Beats of the Bodhrán again on the floor, and yells out to the crowd, asking if they’re entertained.

Sheamus brings it back into the ring and talks trash while beating G around. G fights back with aggressive offense now. G with a big kick to the face. G keeps control and dropkicks the knee out. G with more offense now, taking it to the corner. G with the big kicks to the face and the shoulder. G takes Sheamus down and stomps away on the hurt knee of The Celtic Warrior. G takes Sheamus back down with another running kick. G goes to the top for a moonsault but Sheamus catches him in mid-air. G counters that and hits a big DDT. G goes back to the top and nails the moonsault for a close 2 count.

More back and forth between the two. G catches Sheamus with a big German suplex and holds it for a close 2 count. G continues focusing on the hurt knee and leg. Sheamus rocks him from the apron over the top rope. Sheamus uses the ropes again and G goes down. Sheamus goes to the top and leaps but G catches him, turning it into an ankle lock in the middle of the ring. Sheamus turns over and kicks away at G to break the hold. G charges but Sheamus goes for a Brogue Kick and misses. G rolls Sheamus into the ankle lock again. They tangle some more and G gets a close crucifix pin. Sheamus ends up leveling G with a big Brogue Kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Sheamus

– After the match, Sheamus stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Sheamus stands tall and plays to the crowd as G is checked on.

– We go back to the panel as they begin the second hour of the Kickoff pre-show. They go over tonight’s Rumble card once again. Coach sends us back to ringside

WWE United States Title Match: Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade

We go back to ringside as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. Out first comes Humberto Carrillo as Mike Rome does the introductions. WWE United States Champion Andrade is out next with Zelina Vega.

The bell rings and Andrade shows some disrespect but Carrillo goes right to work. They aggressively go at it and break, showing each other up. Andrade smiles at Carrillo. Andrade misses an elbow in the corner and hits the top turnbuckle. Carrillo keeps control and sends Andrade to the floor with an arm drag. Carrillo slides out but Andrade ducks. Andrade dodges a kick and takes out Carrillo’s leg on the apron. Carrillo kicks Andrade in the face and then kicks him in the face again, sending him back. Carrillo goes to the top but Andrade knocks him off, sending him face-first into the barrier as Vega cheers him on.

Andrade works Carrillo over on the outside, chopping away. More back and forth after the break. Andrade with a cross armbreaker over the ropes as he brings it back in, keeping Carrillo grounded. Carrillo looks to mount a comeback but Andrade shuts him down. Andrade with chops against the ropes. Carrillo comes back with a kick to the mouth. Andrade counters a move and puts Carrillo back down. Andrade keeps Carrillo grounded now with a submission. Andrade with some more disrespect as Carrillo counters. Carrillo with a big crossbody and some kicks. Vega looks concerned now. Carrillo rolls into a moonsault but Andrade gets his knees up.

Andrade kicks away in the corner as Vega chants “knees!” for Andrade. Andrade goes to the opposite corner but Carrillo fights back. Carrillo ends up hitting a big moonsault and they both go down face-first on the outside as the referee checks on them. Carrillo brings it back in at the 6 count. Carrillo launches himself in but Andrade catches him for a 2 count. Andrade shuts Carrillo down again and hits the Three Amigos suplexes. Carrillo counters a suplex and drops Andrade with one of his own. Carrillo misses another moonsault and a kick. Andrade sends Carrillo back into the turnbuckles as Vega chants “knees!” again. Andrade runs and nails the double knees to the face. Carrillo with a 2 count.

Carrillo blocks the Hammerlock DDT and rolls Andrade for a 2 count. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Andrade with a big chop. Carrillo with chops of his own. Andrade runs into a superkick but still kicks out at 2 as a worried Vega looks on. Carrillo drops Andrade again for another pin attempt. They trade shots from their knees as they fight back to their feet now. Andrade unloads with elbows to the face. Carrillo misses a kick. More counters and misses between the two now. Carrillo drops Andrade with a back elbow. Carrillo goes to the top but Andrade runs up with a kick to the face. Andrade brings Carrillo to the second rope and they trade shots to the face. Carrillo goes to the top and brings Andrade with him. Carrillo with a huge hurricanrana from the top. Carrillo crawls across the ring for another very close 2 count. Vega is relieved and Carrillo can’t believe it.

They tangle some more as Vega encourages Andrade. Carrillo and Andrade trade more quick moves and pin attempts between them. Andrade catches Carrillo and rolls him up for the pin to retain.

Winner: Andrade

– After the match, Andrade stands tall with the title as Vega joins him. The music hits as we go to replays. Carrillo sits down in the corner and recovers as Andrade makes his exit with the title in the air.

– We go back to Sam, Renee and Booker on the ramp. R-Truth shows up and he’s confused about coming out for the Royal Rumble Match, which obviously hasn’t started. Truth also isn’t sure if he’s declared himself or undeclared himself, and mentions what recently happened with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Coach sends us to the annual “By The Numbers” video for the Rumble. Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Charlotte Flair now. Flair is confident about tonight’s Rumble Match and says she doesn’t see other competitors, she sees numbers, and when they look at her they will see The Queen. Flair walks off and we go back to the panel. The panel talks more about tonight’s big event and Coach goes over the Rumble rules, confirming that there will be 90 second intervals. We go back to Renee, Booker and Sam as the stadium begins to fill up. Renee shows us the unique ramp and Booker talks about what it’s like to enter the Rumble Match.

The hometown crowd starts chanting for Booker and he stops to greet some of them. They continue walking down the ramp as Sam talks about some of the big surprise entrances over the years. Booker says he’s looking forward to some of the unexpected entrants tonight. We go back to Coach, Christian, Caruso and Otunga on the panel. They talk about Brock Lesnar being in the Rumble Match. Coach leads us to a video package with highlights from last night’s WWE Worlds Collide event. Caruso and Christian praise WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER and Otunga wonders what would happen if he was in the Rumble up against Lesnar. The panel goes over tonight’s card once again. Coach sends us backstage to Kayla and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston. Kofi feels good and is excited for tonight. He talks about the Rumble being a one-way ticket to WrestleMania 36 and tonight is kind of like when everything began for him last year. Kofi says you have to put all that out of your mind and focus on tonight. He doesn’t know what his number is but that’s a part of the excitement and the unpredictability. Kofi says you have to be ready and he stays ready. Kofi says he’s looking for that ticket to WrestleMania tonight. Kayla asks about Big E being in the match and Kofi talks about the match possibly coming down to them, and says it won’t matter who wins because when one wins, all of The New Day wins, including the injured Xavier Woods. Kofi goes on about tonight being a special night, and makes his exit. We go back to the panel for more discussion on tonight’s show. Christian goes with Lesnar and Natalya as his Rumble picks. Otunga picks Charlotte and Braun Strowman. Coach hypes the Rumble some more and that’s it for the 2020 Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show.

– The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view opens up with a video package, narrated by WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, like only he can. The video hypes tonight’s matches and features comments from other Superstars involved tonight. The WWE Network cuts out for the third time since the Kickoff began, but we come back to Austin wrapping up his intro.

– We’re live from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas as Michael Cole welcomes us to the 33rd WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, presented by WWE SuperCard. Cole says over 40,000 fans will pack the stadium tonight.

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

We go right to the ring and out first comes Roman Reigns for tonight’s opener. Cole is joined at ringside for Corey Graves. Cole says this is his favorite WWE event. Cole introduces the Spanish and German announce teams at ringside. King Baron Corbin is out next as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Corbin is carried to the ring on the caravan by his servants. The announcers show us recent happenings between Reigns and Corbin.

Corbin stalls going in but Reigns comes out after him, going for Corbin’s security first. Corbin had this planned apparently, as he goes to work on Reigns on the outside. Reigns goes into the steel ring steps. Corbin brings it in the ring but Reigns turns it around. Reigns mounts Corbin in the corner with big shots as fans count along. Corbin slides free and goes to the floor but Reigns follows. Corbin rocks Reigns at the ropes and he doesn’t make it to the floor. Reigns comes out now as Corbin tries to go over the barrier. Reigns stops him but Corbin headbutts him. Reigns rocks Corbin with a big right hand and drops him on the floor.

Reigns brings it back in the ring and keeps control. Reigns slams Corbin back for another pin attempt. More back and forth now. Corbin avoids a Superman Punch and catches Reigns with Deep Six for a close 2 count. Corbin takes Reigns out and slams him into the barrier. Corbin brings half of the steel steps over and drives them into Reigns’ face. Reigns goes down and Corbin poses for the fans as they boo him. Corbin clears the Spanish announce table now.

Reigns fights Corbin off and sends him head-first into the announce table. They fight through the crowd now with Reigns beating Corbin around. Reigns knocks Corbin down a row of chairs as fans go wild. Reigns continues working Corbin around and headbutts him. Reigns rocks Corbin back to the ringside area now. Corbin grabs the ring bell and decks Reigns with it. Corbin brings Reigns over and chokeslams him on top of the German announce table. The table buckles but doesn’t break. Monitors fall to the floor. Corbin covers Reigns over behind the table but Reigns kicks out at 2. Corbin tosses a chair and shows some frustration now. Corbin brings Reigns over in front of the tables but Reigns fights back. Corbin blocks a Superman Punch and chokeslams Reigns through the Spanish announce table, which breaks. Corbin covers but Reigns kicks out at 2. Corbin is really frustrated now.

Corbin takes Reigns back into the crowd, smiling with Reigns in a headlock. Corbin points up and starts taking Reigns in that direction. Graves says there’s a massive structure there near the tech area. The referee follows as Corbin beats Reigns around. Corbin beats Reigns back down and poses but fans boo him. Corbin continues to dominate and fans continue to boo. Corbin brings Reigns over to the international announce teams at their tables. Reigns counters with a big Samoan Drop through a table for a big pop.

Reigns puts Corbin through another table with a second Samoan Drop but can’t put Corbin away. The brawl continues as Reigns and Corbin are now a level up at a tech area. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler appear out of nowhere and stomp away on Reigns as fans boo them. The Usos make the save for a big pop. Ziggler tosses Jimmy over some production cases. Roode rocks Jey but Jimmy eventually fights back. Ziggler assists and Jey gets put down now. Roode and Ziggler bring Jey over and put him into a stack of boxes. Ziggler with a trash can lid over Jey’s back. Jey continues to get double teamed by Roode and Ziggler. Cole says they are in Center Field of the stadium now. Jimmy comes flying out of nowhere from up high at the cases, taking Roode and Ziggler down for a big pop. Corbin runs over out of nowhere and takes Jimmy down. Reigns flies over with a big Superman Punch to Corbin, and another. Reigns continues to beat Corbin around the field, into an area with portable bathrooms.

Reigns opens one of the portable bathrooms and sends Corbin into it. Reigns closes the door and drags the Porta Potty over. Reigns tips the bathroom over with Corbin inside as fans cheer him on and chant “holy shit!” now. Corbin falls out of the door but he doesn’t look like he’s covered in blue or anything else. Reigns beats Corbin back through the crowd and he’s hyped up, controlling the fight. Corbin falls around and pulls part of the baseball dugout covering off. Reigns continues to pound on him. Corbin catches Reigns with a steel chair shot and another. Corbin sends Reigns on top of the dugout now. Fans boo as Corbin stands tall on the dugout and delivers another chair shot. The boos continue for Corbin as he delivers another chair shot, then tosses the chair away. Corbin goes for End of Days on the dugout but Reigns rocks him, then delivers another Superman Punch to stun Corbin. Reigns charges and hits a big Spear on top of the dugout for the pin to win.

Winner: Roman Reigns

– After the match, Reigns slowly gets back to his feet as the music starts up. Reigns plays to the crowd as they cheer him on. We go to replays. Reigns poses with the fans to end the segment.

– Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe are backstage warming up. Owens is looking forward to eliminating Seth Rollins tonight, then winning. This strikes a nerve in Samoa Joe. Like their segment on Monday’s RAW, they seems willing to work together but tonight is every man for himself.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Deville says she cares about her partner so much that if the Women’s Rumble comes down to the two of them, she won’t eliminate Rose, she will eliminate herself. Deville walks off.

– We go back to Michael Cole as he pays tribute to NBA Legend Kobe Bryant on behalf of the entire company. Bryant, his 13 year old daughter Gianna, and 7 other people passed away today after Bryant’s helicopter crashed in California. He was 41. They air a graphic in memory of the five-time NBA Champion.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Back from a break and we go to ringside with Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. It’s time for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. Mike Rome goes over the rules. Out first comes Alexa Bliss at #1. Out next comes NXT’s Bianca Belair.

The bell rings and Belair tries for an early elimination. Belair takes Bliss to the corner and hits a big shoulder thrust. Belair takes Bliss to the top and works her over. Bliss knocks Belair back to the mat and unloads with strikes, then a dropkick for a pop. Belair taunts Bliss. Belair misses a clothesline and ends up hitting a backbreaker on Bliss. Belair with a moonsault as the timer counts down. The #3 spot goes to Molly Holly.

Molly is her “Mighty” gimmick tonight and almost eliminates Belair. Molly with a double clothesline. Holly goes to the top and nails a double crossbody for a pop. Molly stands tall and poses for a pop. Fans chant “you still got it!” now. Nikki Cross is out next at #4 as Bliss smiles. Cross runs to the ring and unloads on Belair and Holly. Belair and Holly end up getting the best of Cross and Bliss. Belair with a KOD to Cross, on top of Bliss. Belair and Holly work to dump Bliss and Cross now. Cross dropkicks Holly. Bliss with a Destroyer to Belair. All four end up down now. The #5 spot goes to Lana as fans boo her entrance.

Lana calls for her music to be cut. She calls herself the greatest “WW” Superstar. She goes on talking trash to the fans and about how she will win for her new husband Bobby Lashley. Lana enters the ring and tries to dump Holly. Lana goes to work on Belair next as the timer counts down. The #6 spot goes to Mercedes Martinez of NXT. Martinez hits the ring and levels Holly with a big boot. Martinez slams Cross next. Bliss attacks but Martinez slams her face-first. Martinez sends Lana to the apron and they tangle. The next person out is Liv Morgan. Liv runs to the ring and eliminates Lana immediately. Fans pop. Lana throws a fit at ringside, yelling at the referee about how she won’t leave. Liv laughs. Liv turns around to Mercedes. Mercedes sends her to the apron but Liv fights her off. Lana eliminates Liv and fans boo. Liv and Lana brawl at ringside now. Referees finally break them up.

Mandy Rose is out next. Cross tells Rose to bring it. She charges and Rose drops her with a shoulder. Rose sends Cross to the apron but she fights back in. Bliss works on Belair. Cross tackles Rose and unloads on her. The #9 spot goes to Candice LeRae from NXT. LeRae hits the ring and unloads. LeRae hits a moonsault on Cross. Belair eliminates Holly. Bliss attacks and Rose gets sent out but she lands on top of Otis, who was under the ring hiding. Rose smiles and thanks him, then goes back in the ring to unload on Bliss. Rose works on Bliss now. The #10 spot goes to Sonya Deville. Deville drops LeRae, then Belair, then Cross. Deville with a big knee to Cross. Deville sends Cross to the apron and she hangs on. Otis is still at ringside dancing around. Deville and Rose work on LeRae. Martinez works on Cross. Belair and Bliss trade shots. Deville fights Martinez off now. Bliss and Cross double team Belair. Deville and Martinez continue trading shots in the middle of the ring. Rose and Deville double team Martinez now. Otis is annoying the announcers. Rose and Deville double team Martinez and eliminate her. The #11 spot goes to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane. Sane flies off the top with her umbrella, staring the others down and taunting Bliss and Cross, using the umbrella for mind games. She takes them both down with a Spear. Deville attacks Sane but Sane gets the upperhand. Sane unloads on Rose now.

Sane with shots to Belair and LeRae next. Mia Yim is out next at #12. Yim with a leaping neckbreaker to Rose and Eat Defeat to Cross. Yim tries to dump Cross but she hangs on. Belair goes to work on Bliss. Sane tries to eliminate LeRae. Belair presses Bliss high in the air but Cross saves her. Belair sends Cross to the apron and rocks her. Bliss saves her. Belair eliminates Cross using Bliss’ legs. Belair tries to eliminate Bliss but she fights back in. Deville accidentally sends Rose out but Otis catches her. Belair knocks Deville into Otis and Rose, eliminating both Deville and Rose. Fans boo.

Dana Brooke is out at #13. Brooke hits the ring and drops Yim, then LeRae. Brooke goes to the top and hits a big senton on Yim. Brooke continues unloading on some of the NXT Superstars. Yim unloads on Brooke and kicks her to the mat. Belair rocks LeRae while she’s on top. Belair presses LeRae high in the air and tosses her out, eliminating her. Belair has tied the Women’s Rumble record for eliminations. Sane goes to the top and Bliss knocks her off. Sane has been eliminated. Yim works on eliminating Bliss now. Tamina Snuka is out at #14.

Tamina hits the ring and runs wild on everyone. Belair and Tamina face off in the middle of the ring, talking trash. They start brawling. Belair eliminates Snuka. Belair has a new record. Bliss drops Belair with a big kick. Dakota Kai is out next. Kai hits the ring but Dana beats her down. Kai unloads on Dana and they go at it. Yim attacks Bliss. Kai with a running kick to Brooke. Bliss eliminates Yim. Belair works on Bliss in the corner now. The #16 spot goes to Chelsea Green, who is accompanied out by Robert Stone of The Robert Stone Brand. Green heads to the ring by herself. Green eliminates Kai. Bliss eliminates Green. Belair eliminates Brooke to end the quick sequence. Bliss and Belair go at it as they are the only ones in the ring now. Bliss goes for Twisted Bliss but Belair gets her knees up. Belair sends Bliss to the ropes but they both tumble to the apron. They trade shots on the apron now. Belair grabs the hair of Belair. Belair eliminates Bliss and is the only one left in the match. Some fan boo. Belair has 8 eliminations now.

Charlotte Flair is out next as Belair tries to recover. They brawl until Naomi comes out to make her return for a big pop. Naomi goes right to work and has a stalemate with Flair. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is out at #19. Beth and Flair go right at it. Beth drops Naomi next and goes back to work on Flair. Naomi swings but Beth counters and tries to dump her out. Naomi fights Flair and Beth from the apron, springboarding in and taking both down. Flair works on Naomi as Beth and Belair go at it. The #20 spot goes to Toni Storm. Storm comes in with shots to the others, rocking Flair into the corner. Flair fights back and out. Flair with chops to Storm. Naomi kicks Flair. Belair goes to the top but Flair kicks her off and eliminates her. Flair shows off and Belair isn’t happy.

Kelly Kelly is out at #21. Kelly hits the ring to a pop and takes out Storm, and others. Kelly rubs her backside in Storm’s face. Flair drops Kelly. Beth tries to eliminate Flair but she hangs on. Beth looks to be biting Flair’s hand but she’s still hanging on. Kelly works on Storm as Naomi watches. The #22 spot goes to Sarah Logan. Logan hits the ring as Flair suplexes Beth. Logan unloads on Flair in the corner. Beth grabs Logan and sends her to the apron. Logan fights Storm and Beth off. Flair eliminates Logan. Kelly tries to dump Flair. Flair sends Kelly to the apron. Flair eliminates Kelly. Beth is triple-teamed now. The next spot goes to Natalya at #23. Natalya hits the ring with clotheslines for everyone. Xia Li is out at #24. Li unloads on Beth and drops her, then Storm. Flair kicks Li and shows off. Flair scoops Li but she slides out. Li drops Flair with a big kick. Li tries to dump Flair but Flair drops her into the turnbuckle. Flair scoops Li. Beth tries to dump Storm. Natalya works on Naomi. The #25 spot goes to Zelina Vega.

Vega hits the ring and goes at it with Beth, sending her down. Vega works on Storm now. Flair is triple-teamed in the corner but she hangs on. Naomi saves Flair and hits Beth from behind. The #26 spot goes to Shotzi Blackheart. Shotzi goes at it with Storm, dropping her with a kick to the head. Beth and Natalya send Naomi to the apron but she hangs on. Naomi is sent down the steel steps but she leaps to the barrier, keeping her feet from touching the floor as fans cheer her on. Naomi hangs on to the barrier as the WWE Network freezes. Naomi is still hanging on as the referee checks her out. Naomi pulls herself to the barrier and fans cheer her on as she stays in the match. Naomi makes her way to the Spanish announce table, stopping to size things up. Carmella is out next at #27. Naomi is still thinking about how she will get back in the ring. Carmella spins Natalya around with the scissors and takes her down. Carmella unloads on Natalya in the corner now, and Beth. Naomi has jumped to the other announce table now. Flair with a Natural Selection to Carmella. Naomi and Beth double team Flair with a Glam Slam. Beth is bleeding from the back of her head it looks like, pretty badly. Flair is sent through the ropes by Beth and Natalya, but she’s still in the match. Tegan Nox is out next at #28.

Nox unloads and nails Beth and Natalya in the corner. Nox eats a Glam Slam in the middle of the ring. The blood continues to turn Beth’s hair red. Storm fights off Phoenix. Santina Marella is out next, the “sister” of Santino Marella. Santina hits the ring and Beth stares her down. Marella talks trash to Beth and shows off. Marella turns around to Natalya on the other side now. Marella takes out The Cobra but they’re not afraid. Santina eliminates himself. The #30 spot goes to Shayna Baszler for a pop.

Baszler easily tosses Flair, Li and Nox. Shotzi attacks Shayna but gets eliminated. Baszler also eliminates Vega. Naomi is using the top of the announce table to build a bridge back to the ring steps. She makes it back. Shayna eliminates Carmella and then Storm. Naomi comes off the top and goes at it with Baszler. Baszler eliminates Naomi with ease and gets some boos. Natalya and Beth with a big Hart Attack to Baszler. Beth turns on Natalya and eliminates her to a big pop. Baszler works on Beth now. Flair runs in the ring and is still legal apparently. She tries to eliminate Baszler and Beth but can’t. Flair and Baszler stare each other down. Beth is dumped by Baszler. Baszler and Flair go at it. Flair hangs on. Flair eliminates Baszler to win the match and earn the WrestleMania 36 title shot.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the match, Flair celebrates and poses as the music hits. The pyro hits. Charly Caruso enters with a mic and interviews Flair. She talks about winning and says this is her division.

– Kayla is backstage with King Corbin. He rants about Roman Reigns and The Usos, and how afraid Reigns is of him. Corbin promises to take Reigns out in the Rumble Match later tonight.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Lacey Evans vs. Bayley

We go to the ring and out first comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. Cole shows us the other international announce teams in the arena. Lacey Evans is out as we see her daughter and her husband at ringside. We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton.

Evans takes control early on and works Bayley over on the mat. Back and forth now. The referee catches Bayley trying to expose the top turnbuckle. Evans ends up rocking Bayley and launching herself in with an elbow. Bayley sells a knee injury and the referee backs Evans off. Bayley was just suckering in, taking advantage to drop Evans with a punch.

Bayley drops Evans again and nails a big top rope elbow drop for a 2 count. Bayley unloads with strikes now. Bayley keeps Evans grounded now. Evans fights up and out. Evans starts to mount offense but Bayley nails a big clothesline out of the corner for a close 2 count.

Bayley keeps control and drops Evans with an elbow to the face for a 2 count. Bayley mounts Evans with more strikes as the referee warns her. Bayley grounds Evans again, then sends her back to the corner. Bayley charges but Evans moves and Bayley goes down. Evans fights in from the apron and hits a big knee. Evans rolls her for a 2 count. Bayley mocks Evans with a salute. Evans dodges a crossbody and Bayley lands hard. Evans explodes with more offense and plays to the crowd for a big pop.

Bayley counters and drops Evans to the apron. Evans springboards in but it looks like she falls, still taking Bayley down. Bayley rolls to the floor to avoid a pin attempt. Evans launches herself out and falls again it appears. Bayley launches Bayley into the barrier and she goes down right in front of her family. Bayley taunts Evans’ daughter and beats on her right in front. Bayley sends Evans back into the barrier in front of her daughter.

Bayley brings it back in but Evans blocks the Bayley-to-Belly. Evans keeps fighting and nails a neckbreaker. Evans with a standing moonsault now. Evans goes to the top, salutes and goes for the springboard moonsault but Bayley gets her knees up. Bayley goes on and goes right into the pin attempt for the win to retain.

Winner: Bayley

– After the match, Bayley goes right to the floor with her title. The music hits as Evans sits up in the ring and looks to get emotional. We get a look at Evans’ family at ringside. Bayley stands tall on the ramp and makes her exit.

– The announcers lead us to a video package for tonight’s Strap Match.

Strap Match for the WWE Universal Title: Daniel Bryan vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

We go back to the ring for tonight’s Strap Match and out first comes Daniel Bryan. The Firefly Fun House music starts up next but the music changes and the lights go down. The crazy entrance of WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt is out next. He’s carrying the head lantern and his custom title belt. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton as the two stare each other down. Bryan gets a “Yes!” chant going. Wyatt bucks at Bryan and yells. The referee attaches them to each end of the strap and we get the bell.

They go at it and The Fiend pulls Bryan but Bryan rocks him. Bryan takes it to the corner and delivers kicks. Bryan mounts Fiend but Fiend nails a big powerbomb out of the corner. Fiend starts whipping Bryan with the strap now. Bryan is on his knees but Fiend whips him again, then laughs. Fiend stands over Bryan and continues beating on him with the leather strap.

Fiend with a big headbutt to keep Bryan down. Bryan fights back and sends Fiend out, kicking him through the ropes. Bryan charges and dives out but Fiend swats at him, sending him into the barrier. Fiend works Bryan over on the floor now, keeping him down and doing a “Yowie! Wowie!” for the crowd. Fiend whips away on the outside and then brings Bryan back in, taunting Bryan in his face. Fiend has Bryan on the top turnbuckle now, beating on him and adding to the red marks across his back. Fiend turns Bryan upside down in a Tree of Woe now. Fiend whips away with the leather, unloading as Bryan falls to the mat.

Fiend laughs some more and gets down to taunt Bryan. Wyatt chokeslams Bryan into the mat and continues whipping him. Fiend poses in the corner and growls out at the crowd. Fiend turns upside down in the corner and laughs some more. Bryan fights back with shots to the face. Fiend brings Bryan to one knee with a headbutt. Fiend goes for Sister Abigail but Bryan blocks. Bryan with a big kick and the running knee for a close 2 count. Fiend charges but Bryan sends him over the top rope to the floor. Bryan goes to the top and leaps out, taking Fiend back down on the floor. Bryan unloads with strikes now. Fiend counters with ease and sends Bryan into the steel ring steps. Bryan uses the strap to pull Fiend into the ring post, and again. Bryan pulls Fiend into the ring post two more times as fans cheer him on.

Bryan keeps control on the floor until Field explodes at him with a clothesline. Fiend taunts the announcers now and Cole tells him to get the hell out of here. Fiend whips Bryan some more, then clears off the German announce table. Fiend goes on top of the table with Bryan but Bryan kick him low twice as fans pop. Bryan gets up and drops Fiend on the announce table with a big DDT. Fans start to rally as Bryan stands back on top of the table and doubles the strap up, beating on Wyatt with it. Fans count along as Bryan unloads on The Fiend with the leather. Wyatt rolls off the table to the floor.

Fans chant for Bryan now as he brings Fiend back into the ring. Bryan goes to the second turnbuckle and hits a missile dropkick. Bryan kips up and delivers Yes Kicks while Fiend is on his knees now. Bryan whips away with the strap now. Bryan drops Fiend with a roundhouse kick. Fiend gets right back up to his knees and tells Bryan to bring some more. Bryan drops Fiend and grabs him by the arms to deliver stomps. Bryan stomps away to the face to keep The Fiend down. Bryan gets a “Yes!” chant going. He charges but Fiend catches him out of nowhere with Sister Abigail for another close 2 count.

The Fiend hits and yells at himself, then gets back up to whip Bryan some more. Bryan gets up and slaps Fiend. Fiend slaps him back, knocking him down into the corner. Bryan goes to the top but Fiend applies the Mandible Claw. Bryan resists while still on the top. Bryan has a submission applied while the Mandible is also applied. Fiend brings Bryan back into the ring and brings him to the mat with the Mandible. Bryan turns that into the LeBell Lock, wrapping the strap around the face of The Fiend at the same time. Fans pop for Bryan.

Fiend easily fights out of the hold and mounts Bryan, unloading on him with right hands. Fiend whips Bryan with the leather again. Fans do dueling chants. Fiend goes for Sister Abigail again but Bryan rolls him up for a 2 count. Bryan ducks a clothesline and connects with the big knee. Fiend kicks out just in time and Bryan can’t believe it. Bryan starts getting hyped up as the crowd cheers him on. The Fiend jumps right up to his feet first. Bryan senses this and turns around. They stare each other down. Bryan grabs the strap and starts beating on Fiend with it. It does nothing to The Fiend. Fiend applies the Mandible and Bryan tries to fight out of it with strikes and slaps with the leather. Fiend grabs Bryan and chokeslams him into the mat out of nowhere, holding him down for the pin to retain.

Winner: The Fiend

– After the match, The Fiend keeps Bryan held down for a second as his music starts playing. The referee brings the custom title into the ring and The Fiend stands tall with it, facing the crowd. The lights go out and when they come back on, The Fiend is nowhere to be seen. The referee is checking on Bryan in the middle of the ring. Medics and other referees rush down to the ring to check on Bryan while he’s down. Bryan gets up but collapses as officials tend to him, helping him out of the ring. Bryan is helped up the ramp as fans chant “thank you Bryan!” and then “yes!” for him. Bryan collapses but gets back up and stumbles his way to the exit.

– Back from a break and WWE confirms Super ShowDown 2020 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, February 27.

– We get a video package for the next match.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors – Asuka with Kairi Sane. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is out next to a pop. We get formal ring introductions from Rome. Back and forth between the two to start the match as Sane looks on from ringside.

They tangle and Lynch blocks a roll-up. Lynch ends up nailing a dropkick and Asuka goes out to regroup with Sane. Asuka shuts Becky down when she approaches, going for the arm. Becky dodges a Hip Attack. Becky uses the ropes to apply the Dis-Arm-Her but the referee warns her. Lynch breaks it and nails a missile dropkick for a close 2 count. More back and forth now. Asuka uses the ropes again and turns it around to take control. Asuka brings Becky back in and kicks her in the face a few times. Lynch gets up and they trade strikes. Lynch sends Asuka into the corner but she comes right back out with a dropkick for a close 2 count.

Asuka fights Lynch off against the ropes as Sane watches. Asuka lands a Shining Wizard for a close 2 count. Asuka keeps Lynch grounded again. Sane looks worried as Lynch fights up and out of a hold. Asuka runs into a shot from the corner. Lynch blocks a Hip Attack with double knees to the back. Lynch with a bulldog and a low dropkick to the face for a 2 count.

More back and forth between the two now as they go to the apron. Asuka blocks a Bexploder suplex on the apron. Asuka goes for a German from the apron to the floor but Lynch hangs on. Lynch sends Asuka to the floor face-first and she lands hard. Sane checks on Asuka and encourages her to get up. Lynch flies off the apron with a big dropkick. Lynch with a Bexploder into the barrier. Lynch brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Lynch with a big top rope leg drop but Asuka still kicks out at 2. More back and forth in the ring now. Asuka with a backslide but Lynch comes out of it. Asuka mounts offense with more strikes now. Lynch goes for a Bexploder but Asuka counters. Asuka plants Lynch into the mat and covers for a close 2 count. They go back to the apron and continue fighting. Asuka with a big Hip Attack, sending Lynch into the ring post. Lynch goes down on the apron.

Lynch fights from the apron now. Asuka rams her into the top turnbuckle. Asuka gets hung up on the top rope, then kicked in the back of the head by Lynch. Lynch slams Asuka into the mat from the top rope, covering for another 2 count. Lynch comes off the top but Asuka catches her with double knees to the face for a 2 count. Asuka immeditely grabs Lynch for the armbar now. They tangle some and Asuka applies the Asuka Lock. Becky gets free but Asuka yells at her and nails a big German suplex. Asuka with kicks to the side of the face now. Asuka rocks Lynch and knocks her back flat on the mat. The referee tries to check on Becky as Asuka advances. He backs her off and fans boo.

The referee looks to call the match but Becky grabs his leg and begs him. Asuka attacks and drops Becky again with a kick to the head for another close pin attempt. Asuka smiles as she goes for another Asuka Lock. Lynch counters and goes for the Dis-Arm-Her, settling for a submission into a 2 count. They tangle some more and Becky takes her down for a 2 count as Sane looks on. The referee counts while they’re both down. They both get up and unload with strikes. The referee barely gets hit in the corner. Lynch drops Asuka with a back kick as she goes for the green mist, which just goes straight in the air due to the kick. Lynch applies the Dis-Arm-Her and Asuka taps for the finish.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– After the match, The Man celebrates as her music hits. We go to replays. Sane checks on Asuka in the corner as Becky poses with the title. Lynch stares back as The Kabuki Warriors watch her celebration. We go to another break.

– We get a pirate-themed promo for WrestleMania 36, which is just 70 days away.

– The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, are backstage. They talk about tonight’s matches and give a quick preview for the Rumble main event.

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes WWE Hall of Famer Booker T to be a guest commentator with Cole and Graves. Booker gets a big hometown pop. Cole announces that Rusev and Bobby Lashley will not be in the match because they got into a big brawl earlier tonight. Rome goes over the rules to begin the main event. Out first comes the #1 entrant, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman. Lesnar hits the ring and waits until we hear the sound of Elias and his guitar. Elias comes out and says Houston, we have a problem, but he is here to solve it. He takes shots at Lesnar and Heyman, who is watching from ringside with the WWE Title belt.

Lesnar looks like he’s getting tired of waiting as Elias stalls on the entrance way. Elias performs his latest song, called “Sacrificial Lamb” about himself going to the ring. He start singing about Lesnar and Heyman. Lesnar is ready to fight. Lesnar exits the ring in a hurry, almost trips into the barrier, and runs after Elias, attacking him. Lesnar chases Elias back into the ring and the bell rings. Lesnar takes Elias down and unloads on him, taking him to the corner and continuing the attack. Lesnar with a big German suplex.

Lesnar takes the guitar and smashes it over Elias. Lesnar then eliminates Elias. Lesnar paces the ring as Heyman raises the title and talks trash. The timer goes off and the #3 spot goes to Erick Rowan. Rowan comes out with his mystery pet cage as Lesnar stares him down. Rowan and Lesnar go at it but Lesnar almost immediately eliminates Rowan. Too easy, at just 8 seconds. Heyman brags as Lesnar looks out at Rowan. Lesnar stands tall and gets a pop. The next man out is Robert Roode. Roode shows off on the way to the ring but takes his time as he gets closer. Lesnar stares Roode down. Roode hits the ring and ducks a shot, unloading on Lesnar. Lesnar kicks him. Lesnar runs into a kick in the corner but Lesnar levels him with a huge clothesline. Lesnar with a big F5 to Roode. Lesnar easily tosses Roode out. Lesnar waits and out next comes John Morrison at #5.

Morrison comes in with kicks but Lesnar rocks him and easily launches him over the top rope to the floor with a massive suplex. Morrison lasts just 9 seconds. Lesnar paces the ring some more and rests as the timer goes off again. Heyman is all smiles at ringside. Fans pop as SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston comes out in the #6 spot next. Kofi enters and unloads on Lesnar with a kick and strikes. Lesnar rams Kofi into the corner. Fans chant Kofi’s name as Lesnar stalks him while he’s down. Lesnar pulls Kofi out of the corner with a big German suplex. Lesnar smiles and stalks Kofi some more. Lesnar rams Kofi into the corner again. The next man out at #7 is Rey Mysterio as Lesnar decks Kofi. Rey enters and goes at it with Lesnar. Lesnar manhandles him some. Lesnar launches Rey into Kofi in the corner and they both go down. Lesnar dominates them both and sends them back to the mat.

Lesnar keeps control and hits another German on Kofi. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E is out next. He checks on Rey and Kofi at ringside. Both are still in the match just out for a breather. All three hit the ring and attack Lesnar at the same time. Lesnar goes for Big E but Kofi hits Lesnar with Trouble In Paradise. Big E nails the Big Ending on Lesnar. Rey hits 619 on Lesnar for another big pop. Big E with a big Spear to Lesnar in the corner. Rey attacks but Lesnar eliminates him. Lesnar levels Kofi next. Lesnar clotheslines Big E and eliminates him with ease. Lesnar tosses Kofi out next and stands against the ropes, mocking everyone after his 7th elimination. Cesaro is out at #9.

Cesaro and Lesnar unload on each other. Lesnar eats a bunch of uppercuts and smiles, then delivers a knee to the gut. Lesnar eliminates Cesaro. Lesnar raises the WWE Title again and has another rest period. Shelton Benjamin is in at #10 and Lesnar looks maybe happy to see his longtime friend. Heyman greets Shelton at ringside and they hug. Heyman says he’s so happy to see Shelton here. Shelton enters and Lesnar shakes his hand. Lesnar hugs his former college roommate and they trade pleasantries, then high-fives. They hug again and Lesnar is all smiles, as is Benjamin. They stand together and wait for the #11 spot but Lesnar turns and hits a German on Shelton. Lesnar eliminates Shelton and laughs about it.

Heyman raises the WWE Title as Lesnar waits in the corner. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is out next with Sami Zayn as fans sing along with his theme. Sami goes back to the back as Nakamura hits the ring. They go at it after Lesnar misses a right hand. Shinsuke unloads and drops Lesnar with a kick to the head. Nakamura charges with Kinshasa but Lesnar blocks it and eliminates Nakamura with ease. Lesnar raises his arms and stands tall. MVP is out next, making his surprise return at #12. Lesnar dances to MVP’s theme song. MVP takes his time and greets the announcers, then chases Heyman around the ring for some reason. Lesnar brings MVP into the ring but gets rocked. MVP comes in and unloads but Lesnar scoops him for the F5 in the middle of the ring. Lesnar yells out and stalks MVP. Lesnar eliminates MVP.

Fans pop big as NXT North American Champion Keith Lee comes out at #13. Lee looks ready to do battle with The Beast. Lesnar stares him down and might be impressed by Lee’s size. Lee enters and they stare each other down, meeting in the middle of the ring. Lee doesn’t back down. Lesnar strikes with a knee to the gut first. Lee counters and runs Lesnar over with a second shoulder. Fans go wild and Lesnar is shocked. Lee with a splash in the corner and a big left hand. They both collide in the middle of the ring and go down. The timer counts down and the next man in is Braun Strowman for a big pop. Strowman marches to the ring and is ready to brawl with Lesnar. Braun splashes Lesnar in the corner, then Lee in the opposite corner, and again. Braun dropkicks Lee and he goes under the bottom rope, staying in. Braun goes to the floor and levels Lee with a shoulder. Braun comes back in and drops Lesnar with a clothesline. Braun scoops Lesnar for a powerslam but he slides out. Lesnar with a German to Braun, then a German to Lee as he comes back in. Lesnar with another German to Braun, and another to Lee.

Braun and Lee face off in the middle of the ring now. Lesnar comes over and eliminates them both at the same time. Ricochet comes out at #15 and flies in but we get a big backbreaker. Cole wonders if Lesnar is winded now. Lesnar with a big German on Ricochet. Lesnar smirks as he gets back to his feet. The timer goes off as Lesnar works Ricochet over in the corner. Drew McIntyre is out next at #16. Lesnar locks eyes with Drew as he marches to the ring. Drew enters and they face off, talking trash. Lesnar takes his gloves off as they get ready to brawl. Ricochet comes from behind with a low low to Lesnar. Drew nails a Claymore Kick to eliminate Lesnar as the crowd goes wild. Heyman is shocked as we get a replay.

Ricochet and Drew go at it. Drew catches a move and launches Ricochet over the top rope for the elimination. Lesnar is still down on the floor with Heyman next to time. Drew looks out at him and they stare at each other. The Miz is out next at #17. Miz tries to come from behind but Drew drops him and kips up. Drew keeps staring at Lesnar and giving him his attention. Drew delivers a Claymore to Miz and then eliminates him. Drew goes back to staring Lesnar down as he waits for the next entrant. Fans sing “Goodbye!” to Lesnar as he and Heyman look to make their exit. Lesnar actually stops near the timekeeper’s area and leans against the barrier. The next man out is AJ Styles at #18. AJ enters the ring and goes at it with Drew. AJ gets sent to the apron but he fights from it. He springboards in and they go at it again. Drew lifts AJ and fights off a Calf Crusher attempt. Dolph Ziggler is out at #19.

Ziggler gets in Drew’s face, allowing AJ to drop Drew with a shot to the knee from behind. Ziggler also drops AJ after going at it with Drew. Drew launches Ziggler across the ring. Drew levels Ziggler in the corner now. Drew chops AJ down in another corner. Karl Anderson is out at #20. Anderson stops Drew from dumping AJ to the floor, just in time. Anderson unloads on Drew. Drew goes to drop AJ and Anderson at the same time but Ziggler superkicks Drew down. Drew gets triple-teamed now but AJ stops to hit Ziggler. Anderson with a big Spinebuster to Ziggler. Anderson works on Ziggler while AJ works on Drew. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is out next at #21. The stadium erupts and the pyro goes off as Edge makes his way to the ring.

Edge hits the ring and delivers a bunch of Spears. Edge stands tall for a pop. AJ and Edge meet in the middle and then go at it. AJ with a pele kick. Edge drops AJ with a Spear for a big pop. King Baron Corbin is out next at #22. Corbin and Ziggler double team Edge in the corner now. McIntyre works on dumping Ziggler. AJ and Anderson work on Edge. Edge eliminates AJ. Edge waits in the corner and watches the others go at it. The timer counts down and the #23 spot goes to Matt Riddle of NXT. Riddle hits the ring and unloads with kicks to several Superstars. Riddle delivers a bunch of kicks to Drew in the corner, then drops him with one. Edge goes for Riddle but Riddle levels Edge with a big jumping knee to the head. Corbin eliminates Riddle to boos. Corbin taunts Riddle as Luke Gallows comes out at #24.

Corbin drops Edge with a Deep Six. Drew eliminates Corbin and The King is shocked. Gallows and Anderson double team Drew now. The OC hits a Magic Killer on Edge. Randy Orton is out next at #25 for a big pop. Orton heads to the ring as The OC stomps on Edge. Orton with a big RKO on Gallows, then Anderson. Edge and Orton stare at each other as fans pop. Rated RKO reunites t eliminate The OC. They have friendly words and Orton works on Ziggler while Edge works on Drew in the corners. Roman Reigns is out at #26 now. Reigns comes in and sends Ziggler out, eliminating him. Roman rocks Drew into the corner. Kevin Owens is out next at #27 for a pop.

Owens hits the ring and beats Drew into a corner, then clotheslines Orton. Owens with a corner cannonball to Reigns, then a cannonball to Edge. Owens with a Pop-Up Powerbomb to Drew, then a kick to Reigns. Reigns blocks the powerbomb but Owens hits him with a Stunner. Owens blocks the RKO and hits a Stunner to Orton. Owens works on eliminating Edge now. The #28 entrant is Aleister Black. Black and Owens unload on each other now. Black misses a moonsault but levels Owens with a big kick to the face Black fights Edge off and drops him with a big knee. Drew with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt to Black Drew runs into Black Mass from Aleister. Black is the only one standing now.

Samoa Joe runs down at #29 and unloads, taking Black down. Reigns works on Orton in the corner. Edge goes for Owens. Joe drops Black with a big kick to the head. Drew works on dumping Orton now. Owens with a corner cannonball to Black. Reigns drops Drew. Joe and Owens meet in the middle of the ring and then start brawling with each other. Joe with the inverted atomic drop and the big boot to drop Owens. The #30 spot goes to RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, who comes out with partner Buddy Murphy and The Authors of Pain – Akam and Rezar.

Joe and Owens go to the floor to brawl but get beat down by Rollins and his crew. They also bring Edge and Orton under the ropes and take them down on the floor. Rollins delivers Stomps to Drew and Reigns in the ring. Black fights Rollins off. Orton is laid out on the other side of the announcers and Graves says he looks hurt. We hear a crew member check on the announcers. Owens stuns Rollins and tosses him out but AOP catch him. Rollins is out back in and then eliminates Owens thanks to help from AOP. Joe with the Coquina Clutch on Rollins but Murphy interferes. Rollins eliminates Joe. Joe attacks Murphy on the floor and another big brawl breaks out at ringside. Rollins looks out from the turnbuckles as his partners leave while brawling with the others who have been eliminated. Edge and Orton stare down Rollins, as do Reigns and Drew. Rollins is in trouble.

Rollins tries to talk Reigns into being on his side. Reigns responds with a Superman Punch. Edge sends Rollins into a powerslam from Orton. Drew with a Claymore to Rollins. Drew eliminates Rollins. The match is down to Edge, Reigns, McIntyre and Orton now.

Edge and Orton strategize, then attack the other two. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as Orton unloads on Drew. Drew gets dropped with the RKO. Edge and Orton regroup over Drew and then drop him with a double RKO. Orton stalks Edge from behind but Edge senses his former partner. They go to attack Reigns but Edge turns and eliminates Orton. Edge yells out at Orton and Orton is frustrated. The crowd pops as Edge and Reigns face off. They unload on each other with strikes. Edge goes down with a Superman Punch and fans boo loudly. Edge jumps over Reigns’ Spear and nails his own Spear for a big pop. Edge ends Reigns to the apron but he hangs on. Edge misses a Spear. Reigns kicks him. Reigns tries to pull Edge over the top but he hangs on. They trade big strikes on the apron now. Reigns uppercuts Edge and eliminates him.

Fans boo Edge’s elimination. Reigns and Drew go at it now as fans cheer them on. Drew ends up flooring Reigns with a big Claymore Kick out of nowhere. Fans pop as Drew immediately follows up and eliminates Reigns.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, fans go wild and give McIntyre a standing ovation as his music hits. We go to replays. McIntyre stands tall and points up at the exploding pyro as he’s headed to WrestleMania 36. The 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view goes off the air with McIntyre celebrating as the crowd cheers him on.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.