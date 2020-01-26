Everyone confirmed so far to be in the 2020 Royal Rumble matches

26 WWE Superstars have been announced for the men’s Royal Rumble match so far, leaving only a few wiggle room for any potential surprises.

Those who have announced their intention to be part of the match are (in alphabetical order) AJ Styles, Aleister Black, Baron Corbin, Big E, Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, Buddy Murphy, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Elias, Erick Rowan, John Morrison, Kevin Owens, Kofi Kingston, Otis, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Roman Reigns, Rusev, Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, Tucker, and The Miz.

The women’s Royal Rumble match is a completely different story though as only seven out of the 30 have been publicly announced. These are Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke, Natalya, Nikki Cross, and Sarah Logan. With the women’s division roster not as deep as the men’s, it will take NXT women and probably other legends and former Superstars to make up the 30.

Last year, six women from NXT were involved in the Rumble including Xia Li, Kairi Sane, Candice LaRae, Kacy Catanzaro, Io Shirai, and Rhea Ripley. There were no other surprises in the match. In the men’s match, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and Aleister Black represented NXT while Jeff Jarrett was the only surprise entrant.