Challenger for Adam Cole’s NXT title at Takeover: Portland to be announced

The next challenger for Adam Cole’s NXT title will be announced this coming Wednesday on NXT on USA Network. The news was revealed by Triple H during the post-Worlds Collide interview on Facebook Live yesterday.

The challenger will be meeting Cole at the upcoming Takeover: Portland event on February 16 and Triple H said that NXT General Manager William Regal is working on something “pretty epic” for the match.

Former NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa has been eyeing a title shot since he made his return a few months ago. Ciampa vacated the title just before NXT Takeover: New York last year due to an injury which required surgery and a long time on the sidelines. It is widely believed that Ciampa will be the one taking on Cole in Portland.