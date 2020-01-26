Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle Involved in Backstage Incident

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE champion Brock Lesnar got into a verbal altercation with NXT superstar Matt Riddle during tonight’s Royal Rumble event. Reports are that Lesnar and Riddle had a tense encounter after passing each other backstage. Sources on-site have claimed that this is not storyline, and that the Beast was scary with his taunts.

Riddle also had that awkward interaction with Goldberg at SummerSlam that was later aired on the WWE network. The King of Bros has been very public about his feelings on Goldberg, and has talked about “retiring” Lesanr many times in the past.