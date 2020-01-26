Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler set new eliminations record at the Rumble

NXT women were in full force at the Royal Rumble with 11 from the roster showing up during the over-the-top rope Rumble match.

Bianca Belair, Mercedes Martinez, Candice LaRae, Mia Yim, Dakota Kai, Chelsea Green, Toni Storm, Xia Li, Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox, and Shayna Baszler all took part in the Rumble, but it was Bianca Belair who was the MVP of the match.

Entering at #2, Belair lasted just over 33 minutes and had eight eliminations to her name. Belair took out Alexa Bliss, Mighty Molly, Nikki Cross, Mandy Rose, Candice LaRae, Sonya Deville, Dana Brooke, and Tamina.

Meanwhile, former NXT champion Shayna Baszler came in at #30 and made quick work, eliminating Naomi, Beth Phoenix, Toni Storm, Xia Li, Zelina Vega, Shotzi Blackheart, Carmella, and Tegan Nox to tie Belair’s record.

Sasha Banks still has the record for longest time in the ring, coming in at #1 in the inaugural women’s Rumble match in 2018 and lasting 54 minutes and 46 seconds.