AEW’s Sammy Guevara Invades WWE Royal Rumble

AEW’s Sammy Guevara was in Houston, Texas and decided to have some fun outside the Minute Maid Park where the Royal Rumble is being held.

Channeling his inner DX, Guevara showed up in a kid tank, a plastic machine gun, and a microphone to spoof the DX invasion of WCW. With an AEW pass around his neck, Guevara roamed around the parking lot and even cut a promo.

The 26-year-old has been one of the highlights of All Elite Wrestling and is now part of the Inner Circle faction with Chris Jericho. Guevara is from Katy, Texas, just 30 miles west of Houston.