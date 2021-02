1/24/20 WWE Smackdown Viewership

The final Smackdown before the Royal Rumble drew 2,469,000 viewers yesterday, down 111,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast off hours 2,548,000 in the first hour and 2,391,000 in the second hour. Smackdown beat all shows in all demographics but lagged behind in terms of viewership, losing also the figure skating on NBC.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)